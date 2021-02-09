With WrestleMania creeping ever closer, The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view represents not only the return of one of WWE's most iconic structures, but also an opportunity for the biggest stars to continue building storylines toward the biggest night of the year.

The Elimination Chamber matches will, of course, headline the event. Two competitors begin the match in the ring with a cage surrounding the squared circle and four other competitors in pods surrounding the ring. Every five minutes, one of the four remaining competitors is chosen randomly to enter the match. Competitors are eliminated via pinfall or submission until one is left standing as the winner.

WWE Elimination Chamber goes down from inside the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Sunday, Feb. 21. The event will begin at 7 p.m. ET and stream live on the WWE Network. The kickoff show to help get the Elimination Chamber festivities started will begin one hour prior at 6 p.m.

Let's take a look at what we know, as well as what we think, about the upcoming event.

WWE Elimination Chamber matches

WWE Championship -- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus vs. The Miz (Elimination Chamber): With it seeming increasingly likely that Edge will choose to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania after winning the Royal Rumble, WWE needs to build toward a Mania bout for McIntyre. All five of the other men in the match are former world champions, and McIntyre has had months of issues with Orton, Styles, Sheamus and Miz.

Raw Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Lacey Evans: Evans' bigger issues are with Charlotte Flair, and her relationship with Ric Flair has certainly intensified their rivalry. Evans was able to punch her ticket to a title match in a singles match with Charlotte with a title shot on the line. Charlotte snapped and attacked Evans, refusing to break and shoving the referee for the disqualification, sending Evans into a match with Asuka.

United States Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Keith Lee vs. Riddle: Lashley has been a force of nature since failing to win the Royal Rumble. After brutally attacking Riddle in a match on Raw, Lashley again struck after Lee defeated Riddle in singles action, taking out both men. Following the attack, the triple threat match was announced for the Elimination Chamber event.

WWE Elimination Chamber predictions

Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jey Uso: Owens probably can't get another straight singles match with Reigns, and no one else is a ready-made challenger on what amounts to short-notice. That leaves the Chamber as the best option for a Reigns title defense -- possibly with Uso in the match to watch his back; that's the kind of move Paul Heyman would pull in support of Reigns. Cesaro and Nakamura have received somewhat sudden singles pushes in the past month, making them interesting potential participants. And Bryan is always a choice to step in to a big spot.

Intercontinental Championship -- Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews: Crews has grown increasingly frustrated with his inability to win the title from Big E. That has been, in part, due to the involvement of Sami Zayn. But Crews' frustration has been pushing him toward the dark side, including spending time getting pointers from universal champion Roman Reigns. Crews will likely receive at least one more shot at Big E and the title.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. The Street Profits: A rematch between the two teams has seemed inevitable since Roode and Ziggler won the tag belts in a January SmackDown match. The Profits have been angling for their shot to regain the titles and Elimination Chamber seems like the right timing to feature the rematch.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella: Banks is another champion who is likely in "stay busy" mode until WrestleMania, where it appears she'll be the pick for Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair. The issues between Carmella and Banks likely have enough legs to go one more round in the ring, likely with Belair ringside watching on and ready to make her challenge official after the match.