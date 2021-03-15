The Road to WrestleMania 37 will quickly be reaching its end, but before we arrive at the "Show of Shows," we have to make one more pay-per-view pitstop. This Sunday night, WWE Fastlane goes down inside the ThunderDome in St. Petersburg, Florida, at Tropicana Field. The event is three weeks before the April 10 and 11 two-night WrestleMania 37 weekend takes over the pro wrestling universe.

With the event in such close proximity to the biggest weekend of the year for WWE, it should be expected that Fastlane serves to continue the WrestleMania build. The Fastlane card is still being put together, with only one match confirmed by WWE. But most of the top stars in the promotion are expected to be in action at the event.

The main show begins at 7 p.m. ET and will stream live on WWE Network and Peacock. So let's have a look now at the Fastlane matches that have been confirmed as well as break down what else could be added to the card based on current weekly television direction.

WWE Fastlane matches

Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Daniel Bryan: It's unfortunate that Bryan is being used as a transitional opponent for Reigns to move to his WrestleMania match with Edge -- especially true given Bryan was once seen as the man who should be Reigns' WrestleMania opponent. Bryan battled Jey Uso in a steel cage match on SmackDown, earning the shot at Reigns at Fastlane with a win. On March 19, Uso will battle Edge on SmackDown with the winner becoming special guest enforcer for the match.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks: While fans are looking forward to the WrestleMania showdown between Royal Rumble winner Belair and SmackDown women's champion Banks, which could steal the entire WrestleMania weekend, WWE seems to be struggling to really get the program going. Belair and Banks already challenged for the tag titles at Elimination Chamber, coming up short when Reginald -- who has been an unwelcome addition to the storyline -- botched an attempt to interfere and help Banks. Now, without any particularly meaningful build, they will be receiving another shot at the tag belts at Fastlane as a stay-busy match.

Intercontinental Championship -- Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews: Crews finally had enough of his nice-guy act not getting him anywhere and upped his game, first brutally attacking Big E with the ring steps and then embracing his Nigerian heritage. After Big E made his return from the attack, Crews again attacked -- and again used the ring steps -- after Big E defended his title against Sami Zayn on SmackDown. Now the two will meet in a match as both have established new levels of aggression.

WWE Fastlane predictions

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (Last Man Standing): McIntyre needs his own high-profile match at Fastlane, and all reports are that WWE higher-ups loved the Raw match between McIntyre and Sheamus. They followed up that encounter with another brutal match one week later which ended in a no contest, so a Last Man Standing showdown at Fastlane would be fitting enough.

United States Championship -- Riddle (c) vs. Mustafa Ali: It seemed Riddle and Keith Lee would be feuding over the title by now, but Lee has been off TV for a lengthy amount of time. Ali pinning Riddle in an impromptu match on Raw is the oldest set-up to a pay-per-view match in the book. This feels like all but a lock for Fastlane.