After winning the Royal Rumble earlier this year, Edge declared that he would challenge for the universal championship at WrestleMania 37. On Sunday, he will learn who he will challenge for the title when Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan meet in the main event of Fastlane as the "Ultimate Opportunist" serves as special enforcer for the match.

This year, Fastlane not only represents the final pay-per-view event ahead of WrestleMania, but also the beginning of a new era for WWE with the show streaming on Peacock. This ends the long period of WWE pay-per-view events being available only on WWE's native WWE Network platform.

Fastlane 2021 will be presented live Sunday night from the WWE ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will begin at 7 p.m. ET with a kickoff show starting one hour earlier at 6 p.m.

Date: Sunday, March 21

Location: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network, Peacock

