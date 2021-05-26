With the plans to return to live touring for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE called an audible and moved Hell in a Cell from its usual spot in the fall to June 20, surprisingly pushing back the expected Money in the Bank pay-per-view to when it could be held in front of a live crowd.

The card is still coming together for Hell in a Cell, with no matches yet set to take place in one of the most dangerous structures in WWE history. Only the Raw women's championship match between Charlotte Flair and champion Rhea Ripley is currently official.

That said, we can make some educated guesses on which matches will make up the rest of the card, which will take place from inside the ThunderDome at Yuengling Center in Tampa. The event will stream live on Peacock at 7 p.m. ET with a kickoff show one hour prior.

Let's take a look at what we know -- and what we expect -- at WWE Hell in a Cell.

WWE Hell in a Cell matches

Raw Women's Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: Flair has been angling for a singles match with Ripley since the two women were part of a triple threat with Asuka at WrestleMania Backlash -- a match Flair forced herself into. Ripley retained the title by pinning Asuka, giving Flair the angle she needed to push for a one-on-one clash. With a singles win over Asuka on Raw, Flair cemented the opportunity at Hell in a Cell and now will try to expand her record number of reigns as champion.

WWE Hell in a Cell predictions

WWE Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Hell in a Cell): The latest entry into WWE's long list of feuds that never end, Lashley and McIntyre seem destined for at least one more singles match, this one with one of the biggest stipulations possible. McIntyre still has to face Kofi Kingston on Raw with a title shot at Hell in a Cell on the line, but it seems a guarantee he'll come out of that a winner and the Cell will come into play to raise the stakes in their next go-round.

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro (Hell in a Cell): Rollins' brutal attacks on Cesaro have served as a clear indication that Cesaro's shot at Roman Reigns and the universal title was a one-off. Generally, it's the most heated, most brutal feuds that get the Hell in a Cell treatment, so Rollins vs. Cesaro makes sense to fill the slot for the SmackDown side, especially without enough time to build to an appropriately big match for Reigns or SmackDown women's champ Bianca Belair.

Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jimmy Uso: There doesn't seem to be enough time to build up to Jimmy vs. Reigns in the Cell, as we saw with Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns last year. That said, it seems like Jimmy is the next man up for Reigns as the champ attempts to prove that he is the head of the table for their family. Jimmy has not gone with Jey's pleas that his twin brother follow his lead and fall in behind Reigns. This has not sat well with The Tribal Chief and violence would seem imminent.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley: Bayley doesn't seem ready to back off after losing to Belair at WrestleMania Backlash. With no other clear-cut immediate contender for Belair and a need to keep a still fresh champion on every major card, it seems a rematch is in order. They could sort things out in the Cell if WWE wants to make sure there's a women's match in the structure.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs. Elias & Jaxson Ryker: Styles and Omos have oddly fallen into something of a face role as the feud with Elias and Ryker has built up steam. After Ryker scored a tainted singles win (with the help of Elias) over Styles, Omos ran in for the save and kept the issues rolling. There has to be a title match blow-off at some point.