WWE's most demonic structure returns on Sunday night at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view from Tampa's Yuengling Center. The event marks the final major show of the WWE ThunderDome era as the promotion prepares to return to touring in front of live fans.

Two title matches will take place inside Hell in a Cell. On the Raw side, Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE championship against longtime rival Drew McIntyre with an added stipulation that McIntyre can never challenge Lashley for the title again should he lose. SmackDown women's champion Bianca Belair will also defend her title inside Hell in a Cell when she takes on Bayley.

There is one other championship match set for the event, with Rhea Ripley putting the Raw women's championship on the line against Charlotte Flair.

Watch 2021 WWE Hell in a Cell

Date: Sunday, June 20

Location: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 7 p.m.)

Watch live: Peacock

2021 WWE Hell in a Cell match card