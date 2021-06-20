WWE's most demonic structure returns on Sunday night at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view from Tampa's Yuengling Center. The event marks the final major show of the WWE ThunderDome era as the promotion prepares to return to touring in front of live fans.
Two title matches will take place inside Hell in a Cell. On the Raw side, Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE championship against longtime rival Drew McIntyre with an added stipulation that McIntyre can never challenge Lashley for the title again should he lose. SmackDown women's champion Bianca Belair will also defend her title inside Hell in a Cell when she takes on Bayley.
There is one other championship match set for the event, with Rhea Ripley putting the Raw women's championship on the line against Charlotte Flair.
Watch 2021 WWE Hell in a Cell
Date: Sunday, June 20
Location: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida
Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 7 p.m.)
Watch live: Peacock
2021 WWE Hell in a Cell match card
- WWE Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Hell in a Cell)
- SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley (Hell in a Cell)
- Raw Women's Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
- Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins