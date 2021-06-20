The latest WWE PPV offering is upon us. The organization is set to host Hell in a Cell on Sunday night inside the ThunderDome in Tampa, Florida, which is expected to be the final event to take place there with the return to live touring quickly approaching. Some of the biggest stars in sports entertainment today will head inside the demonic structure with the hopes of walking out victorious.

Hell in a Cell marks the true beginning of the transition to SummerSlam season, with top brand champions from Raw and SmackDown entering the Cell to defend their titles. WWE champion Bobby Lashley is set to face Drew McIntyre one final time, with McIntyre blocked from any future shots at Lashley's title should he lose inside the Cell. From the SmackDown side, Bianca Belair will defend the SmackDown women's championship inside the cell when she takes on former champion Bayley.

Hell in a Cell begins at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 20, and a kickoff show one hour prior to the main card at 6 p.m. The action will stream live on Peacock for both the kickoff show and main card. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Sunday with live results, highlights and analysis.

For now, let's take a look at how we believe Hell in a Cell will play out this Sunday.

2021 WWE Hell in a Cell predictions

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Hell in a Cell)

This is McIntyre's final chance at Lashley's title, or at least that's the stipulation in play. The build has been odd since McIntyre has essentially acted like suffering mild distraction at the hands of MVP during WrestleMania was a grand injustice. The stipulation of this being McIntyre's last shot would seem to indicate that he'll walk away as champion, but giving him another title win without a live crowd feels wrong. It's time to move on from this rivalry and let Lashley make a final run to a huge match at SummerSlam. Pick: Bobby Lashley retains the title

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley (Hell in a Cell)

Bayley is a good stay-busy opponent for Belair, but the program does feel like it has stalled Belair out a little after a highly-emotional title win at WrestleMania. This is a spot where Belair simply needs to do away with Bayley before moving on to the next opponent. There's probably one more month of nonsense for the champ before the build to SummerSlam begins, hopefully with an opponent who makes Belair feel as big and special as she did when she knocked off Sasha Banks. Moving the match to inside Hell in a Cell should allow Belair's athleticism to shine, especially with a dance partner who has been there before in Bayley. Pick: Bianca Belair retains the title

Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

In something of a running theme heading into the event, there's no reason to move the title off the champion in this spot. Everything right now should be about setting up for the return to live touring and SummerSlam. Flair winning the title here would show a lack of confidence in Ripley and I don't think that's truly where WWE is right now. Ripley needs the win here to get even more credibility as the woman on Raw, and she should get that on Sunday. Pick: Rhea Ripley retains the title

Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler

This disaster of a storyline rolls forward with Baszler having been terrorized by Bliss' doll and then having Nia Jax accept the match with Bliss on behalf of her tag partner. This will be "spooky" and there will be some sort of eye roll-inducing stuff before Bliss gets the win because WWE is all in on the silliness at this point. Pick: Alexa Bliss wins

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Owens and Zayn have been going at it on and off since Owens debuted in NXT. While they occasionally reform their lengthy friendship, more often than not they're on opposite sides of the ring. After Owens won in their WrestleMania showdown, it would seem only right that Zayn gets the win back to even things up yet again. That would be true for most people, but Zayn thrives as a heel when he views himself as having been wronged. Pick: Kevin Owens wins

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Cesaro received a brief break from his issues with Rollins to challenge Roman Reigns for the universal title, but that didn't even last to the end of Cesaro's WrestleMania Backlash bout with Reigns. Rollins has brutally attacked Cesaro multiple times, including a stomp on the entrance ramp. Cesaro should win here as a win helps him much more than Rollins, who is effectively bulletproof as a ready-made top guy whenever WWE needs him. Pick: Cesaro wins