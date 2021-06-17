The return of Hell in a Cell goes down this Sunday. WWE will bring the demonic structure back for the final pay-per-view event from the ThunderDome, with the return of live touring ahead of July's Money in the Bank event.

Hell in a Cell marks the true beginning of the transition to SummerSlam season, with both top brand champions entering the Cell to defend their title. WWE champion Bobby Lashley is set to face Drew McIntyre one final time, with McIntyre blocked from any future shots at Lashley's title should he lose inside the Cell. From the SmackDown side, Roman Reigns will defend his universal championship against Rey Mysterio, who is looking for revenge after Reigns brutally attacked Rey's son Dominik.

Hell in a Cell begins at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 20, and a kickoff show one hour prior to the main card at 6 p.m. The action will stream live on Peacock for both the kickoff show and main card. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Sunday with live results, highlights and analysis.

For now, let's take a look at how we believe Hell in a Cell will play out this Sunday.

2021 WWE Hell in a Cell predictions

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Hell in a Cell)

This is McIntyre's final chance at Lashley's title, or at least that's the stipulation in play. The build has been odd since McIntyre has essentially acted like suffering mild distraction at the hands of MVP during WrestleMania was a grand injustice. The stipulation of this being McIntyre's last shot would seem to indicate that he'll walk away as champion, but giving him another title win without a live crowd feels wrong. It's time to move on from this rivalry and let Lashley make a final run to a huge match at SummerSlam. Pick: Bobby Lashley retains the title

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

Bayley is a good stay-busy opponent for Belair, but the program does feel like it has stalled Belair out a little after a highly-emotional title win at WrestleMania. This is a spot where Belair simply needs to do away with Bayley before moving on to the next opponent. There's probably one more month of nonsense for the champ before the build to SummerSlam begins, hopefully with an opponent who makes Belair feel as big and special as she did when she knocked off Sasha Banks. Pick: Bianca Belair retains the title

Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

In something of a running theme heading into the event, there's no reason to move the title off the champion in this spot. Everything right now should be about setting up for the return to live touring and SummerSlam. Flair winning the title here would show a lack of confidence in Ripley and I don't think that's truly where WWE is right now. Ripley needs the win here to get even more credibility as the woman on Raw, and she should get that on Sunday. Pick: Rhea Ripley retains the title

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Rey Mysterio (Hell in a Cell)

There's probably a zero percent chance anyone in WWE has had a moment of serious consideration of putting the title on Mysterio here. We've all heard the rumors of what's coming for Reigns in August and those plans aren't going to be derailed with a title change here, not even one they could reverse on the next SmackDown. Reigns will dominate again and the drama with the Usos will factor in one way or another. Pick: Roman Reigns retains the title

Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler

This disaster of a storyline rolls forward with Baszler having been terrorized by Bliss' doll and then having Nia Jax accept the match with Bliss on behalf of her tag partner. This will be "spooky" and there will be some sort of eye roll-inducing stuff before Bliss gets the win because WWE is all in on the silliness at this point. Pick: Alexa Bliss wins