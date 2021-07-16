WWE is back to touring in front of live fans and the first full-capacity pay-per-view takes place with Money in the Bank on Sunday. The card currently consists of four championship matches along with both a men's and women's version of the iconic Money in the Bank ladder match.

Eight competitors will compete in each match where the winner will climb a ladder to retrieve a briefcase containing a contract for a guaranteed title match at a time of their choosing at any point in the next year. Historically, the contract is cashed in against a champion who is vulnerable immediately after an attack or a title defense.

Let's take a look at how we believe Money in the Bank will play out this Sunday from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

2021 WWE Money in the Bank predictions

Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge

It's hard to ignore that WWE already seems to be setting up Edge vs. Seth Rollins, not to mention the rumors of Reigns' next title challenger. While Edge winning the championship would make for a good story, it would also seem to derail the bigger story being told involving Reigns and the Usos -- a story that WWE has prioritized above all other things for those involved. Expect a good match, but a match that sees Reigns keep his title. Pick: Roman Reigns retains the title

WWE Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

There's a line of thinking where a shock Kingston win would get a huge reaction for the first pay-per-view back in front of a full-capacity crowd. That said, Lashley is very unlikely to drop the title here. WWE has just started to tell the story of Lashley's aura of dominance beginning to crack and he hasn't completely descended to where it makes sense to move the title yet. Kingston will give a spirited effort before ultimately coming up short. Pick: Bobby Lashley to retain the title

Men's Money in the Bank -- Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins

We can pick through the clues here to narrow down our range of potential winners. Ricochet, Nakamura and Morrison are not realistic winners. Rollins seems tied to a SummerSlam program with Edge rather than a spot as the Money in the Bank winner. That leaves Riddle, McIntyre, Big E and Owens. Of that group, Owens feels the least likely option. A McIntyre win would be a disappointment because he needs to be out of the title picture for a considerable amount of time to freshen up -- yet, it remains a possibility that he takes home the briefcase. Riddle's program with Orton should keep him busy enough without needing the briefcase, though a program of Orton "mentoring" Riddle on the right way to handle being Mr. Money in the Bank would be fun. That leaves Big E as the most interesting and probable winner. There have been some rumors of Big E reuniting with New Day on Raw and what better way to do it than cashing in on Lashley. Pick: Big E wins

Raw Women's Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Ripley's run as Raw women's champion has been something of a dud, which isn't a knock on an extremely talented woman, but rather the reality that she wasn't yet ready for the role. Despite pushback from fans over how strongly Flair has been booked for the past several years, she's entirely capable of being that top player in the division. That adds up to Flair being a good pick to unseat a champion. WWE women's booking often lacks logic, however, so this remains a tough match to call. Pick: Charlotte Flair to win the title

Women's Money in the Bank -- Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya vs. Tamina

It's easy to see WWE liking the visual of Bliss skipping to the ring carrying the briefcase even if her storyline and character have become a complete disaster. Morgan has been in something of a "being held down, going to prove myself" story, which would make the resulting conflict with WWE official Sonya Deville interesting. Outside of those two participants, only Nikki Cross has the momentum to be a possible winner. There's not a lot of good that comes from a Bliss win, but that seems likely. Pick: Alexa Bliss wins

Raw Tag Team Championship -- AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders feel largely like a stay-busy opponent for the tag champs. Their return was good to see and WWE always needs more established and talented tag teams in the mix. Still, Styles and Omos are going to lose the titles in a bigger program than this, possibly to a team like Riddle and Orton. Sunday won't be the day their reign ends. Pick: AJ Styles & Omos retain the titles