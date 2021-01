The 2021 Royal Rumble event is set to go down inside the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida, as one of the more prominent shows on the WWE calendar is set to get the year started and kick off the Road to WrestleMania 37. The card will be headlined by the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, with the winners of those matches earning world title shots at the premier show of the year this coming spring.

This year's Royal Rumble event takes place on Sunday, Jan. 31. The headline matches are almost guaranteed to deliver surprises, but there will be a full card of action filling out the rest of the event, including some potentially huge championship bouts. While the card is still being filled out, we have taken a crack at predicting what will take place as WrestleMania 37 season kicks off.

The show will stream live on the WWE Network beginning at 7 p.m. ET following a one-hour kickoff show beginning at 6 p.m.

2021 WWE Royal Rumble Card

Men's Royal Rumble match: Daniel Bryan became the first man to declare he would take part in the Royal Rumble match, and plenty of names should follow in the coming weeks. Of course, as with every year, there will be plenty of surprise entrants, so we will not know the entire 30-man field ahead of the event. But, you can expect most of those who appear regularly on Raw and SmackDown to join the field. Participants: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, 25 TBA

Women's Royal Rumble match: For just the fourth time, the women will have their opportunity to earn a title shot by participating in a Royal Rumble. The first women's Royal Rumble took place in 2018, with Asuka winning the match but failing to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania to win the Raw title. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair won the following two years, both going on to win titles at WrestleMania. The Raw and SmackDown locker rooms should begin declaring for the Rumble in the coming weeks. Participants: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, 26 TBA

Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Adam Pearce: Reigns took issue with WWE official Pearce -- a former five-time NWA champion -- booking a match between Kevin Owens and Jey Uso after Reigns beat Owens in two matches for the universal championship. Reigns and Paul Heyman pulled strings to get Pearce entered into a gauntlet match to determine Reigns' challenger at the Royal Rumble. Uso and Reigns then attacked Shinsuke Nakamura, the last man standing in the match, before placing Pearce on top for the three count and the victory. Reigns will use the situation to get his payback on Pearce inside the ring, smartly avoiding any assault on a WWE official that could result in his suspension.

2021 WWE Royal Rumble predictions

WWE Championship -- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg: While McIntyre had active storylines with Keith Lee and Sheamus, WWE appears set to pull the trigger on another Goldberg return. McIntyre beat Lee on Legends Night in an incredible match, but the post-match moment was immediately interrupted by Goldberg, who issued a challenge for Royal Rumble on the premise that McIntyre has no respect for the legends who came before. The match has not yet been made official by WWE, but it seems as close to a done deal as possible at this point.

Intercontinental Championship -- Big E (c) vs. Sami Zayn: Big E took the title off Zayn on Christmas, and Zayn isn't someone who would sit back and not try to force his way into an opportunity to get the title back. There's no easier path to Big E's first big title defense than to book the rematch.

United States Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle: Riddle has had his issues with MVP and The Hurt Business lately, including being attacked by Lashley. Matches with MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are fine for weekly TV but don't feel like pay-per-view bouts for Riddle. Lashley has not been an active champion, so he needs a real challenger for the belt on a big stage. Riddle fills that opening well and could get his first big title run with a win.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Asuka & Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler: Baszler and Jax don't seem ready to walk away after losing the titles to Asuka and Flair at TLC. A rematch would give the chance for the teams to meet in a match that got a full build instead of a surprise Flair return like in their first meeting.