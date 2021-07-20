It's time for WWE to build to the biggest event of the summer. SummerSlam will take place on Aug. 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. That marks a very rare case of a WWE pay-per-view taking place on a Saturday as well as the first time WWE has held SummerSlam inside a football stadium.

While no matches have been confirmed for the event, things are already taking shape. There are some nearly guaranteed huge matches set to go down. John Cena made his return at Money in the Bank, laying down a challenge to universal champion Roman Reigns. Another Hall of Famer made his own return the next night, with Bill Goldberg showing up on Raw to issue his own challenge to WWE champion Bobby Lashley.

Things will continue to take shape in the coming days and weeks as WWE sets up a huge event in Las Vegas.

Let's take a look at what we know -- and what we expect -- at WWE SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam matches

WWE has yet to confirm any matches for SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam predictions

Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. John Cena: Cena made his big return at Money in the Bank, confronting Reigns after Reigns successfully defended his title against Edge. The next night on Raw, Cena made the reasons for his return entirely clear. Reigns is, Cena said, an overexposed and overhyped gimmick that he intends to take the universal championship from. Cena plans to bring Reigns down to earth after nearly a year on top of the WWE mountain.

WWE Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Goldberg: Lashley ran through Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank, re-establishing himself as a violent, dominant champion. After beating Keith Lee the next night on Raw, Goldberg's music hit as he made his return to WWE before announcing to Lashley that "I'm next." Goldberg, 54, is on his last legs as a performer but still draws big reactions from the crowd. A win for Lashley would continue to build on the best period of his professional career.

Raw Women's Championship -- Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley: Ripley and Flair were the women with the issue when Nikki inserted herself at the end of an episode of Raw, cashing in the Money in the Bank contract to pin Flair and win the title. Assuming Nikki doesn't immediately lose the title back, it seems a triple threat could be in play for SummerSlam, with none of the women involved seeming as though they'd fade out of the picture.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch: Lynch has been teasing her return for so long that it's hard to imagine it won't happen by SummerSlam. She has been at major events and rumors of her return are constantly swirling. It's hard to imagine Lynch not being put into a title program immediately and with the Raw picture a bit filled up and Belair without a clear "right" challenger for the biggest show of the year, this could be the right play for WWE. Unless, of course, Lynch doesn't come back, or somehow fits into the picture on Raw.

United States Championship -- Sheamus (c) vs. Damian Priest: Priest has taken issue with Sheamus' underhanded tactics against men like Humberto Carrillo and things seem to be building toward a big program to put the two big men in the ring together in an ideal midcard match for a big pay-per-view.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs. Randy Orton & Riddle: Orton has been off TV for a while, but WWE seemed fully committed to the chemistry he and Riddle had developed. Styles and Omos are becoming an interesting act that need interesting challengers and extending a rivalry with The Viking Raiders doesn't feel like a SummerSlam program. This is an ideal tag match for a big SummerSlam event.