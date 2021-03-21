The long journey to the biggest show of the year has nearly reached its destination. WWE WrestleMania 37 is almost here, and given the circumstances, this should be one of the more memorable editions of the "Show of Shows" that we've seen in quite some time. Last year's WrestleMania 36 was forced to emanate from an empty WWE Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, however, a semblance of normalcy will return as fans will be allowed at a limited capacity.

WWE WrestleMania 37 goes down on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The main shows will likely begin at 7 p.m. ET and stream live on Peacock with kickoff shows starting the festivities also at a time to be determined. So let's have a look now at the WrestleMania 37 matches that have been confirmed as well as break down what else could be added to the match card based on current weekly television direction.

WWE WrestleMania 37 matches

Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge: Edge waited to pick his opponent following his Royal Rumble win, playing head games with the champs across NXT, Raw and SmackDown. Those games bothered no one more than Reigns, who was always believed to be Edge's target. At Elimination Chamber, Edge finally made his move, putting Reigns down with a spear while the champion celebrated his victory over Daniel Bryan, who had won a grueling chamber match minutes prior. After the spear came the WrestleMania sign point, and the challenge was official.

WWE Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre: McIntyre successfully defended the WWE championship inside the Elimination Chamber, but a post-match attack by Lashley left McIntyre open for Miz to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and win the title. Lashley claimed the title from Miz just one week later in dominant fashion, and two weeks later, it was announced that McIntyre would challenge Lashley for the title on the card.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair: Belair made it official that she will use her Royal Rumble win to challenge Banks for the title at WrestleMania. Banks and Belair teamed at Elimination Chamber to challenge for the women's tag titles but lost when Reginald interfered in an attempt to give Banks the edge. They will again team together to challenge for the titles at Fastlane, but after that, we'll be gearing up for what has the potential to be one of the best matches on the biggest card of the year.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The New Day (c) AJ Styles & Omos: The New Day regained the tag team titles from the Hurt Business on Raw, and shortly after, Styles and his muscle were out to make the challenge. New Day quickly accepted, and this will mark the in-ring debut of Omos on the main roster.

WWE WrestleMania 37 predictions

Raw Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: Once Asuka and Flair dropped the women's tag team titles, the wheels began to fall off the friendship. Flair declared herself as the only credible challenger to the long-reigning champion Asuka, so we seem to be headed toward a rematch of the WrestleMania 34 encounter between the two -- a match in which Flair, the SmackDown women's champion at the time, emerged victorious.

Bad Bunny & Damien Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison: It only makes sense to finish playing out the Bad Bunny story that has been steadily advancing since Bunny performed at the Rumble. Priest has been the muscle in the pair, and they've beaten Miz and Morrison at nearly every turn both in and out of the ring. This is the kind of "special match" that fits at WrestleMania better than any other time of the year.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton: Since Orton set The Fiend on fire, Alexa Bliss has repeatedly made Orton's life miserable. All the while, Bliss has promised that The Fiend would be reborn. That is likely to happen ahead of WrestleMania, leading to another Wyatt-centric gimmick match. It could also see the return of the cinematic matches that were the highlight of 2020's two-day WrestleMania before the company overused them and they lost steam.

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman: This feud has been brewing for quite some time, and given McMahon's recent verbal attacks on Strowman in which he calls out the "Monster Among Men's" supposed stupidity, these two seemed destined to clash inside Raymond James Stadium. After a one-year hiatus, WrestleMania will again showcase a match featuring McMahon -- which usually tends to deliver some sort of memorable moment.

Intercontinental Championship -- Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews: Big E and Crews will meet one another at Fastlane in a title match, but you get the feeling that won't mark the end of the feud between these two, no matter the outcome. If Big E vs. Crews isn't the intercontinental title match at WrestleMania, there isn't a ton of time to build to an impactful showcase for the champion.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (c) vs. The Street Profits: The Profits have been waiting for their opportunity to get a rematch after losing the titles to Ziggler and Roode. They've been told by Sonya Deville that they'll get their shot when the time is right -- so when is the time ever more right than WrestleMania?

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal: With two days of WrestleMania to fill, the return of the battle royal would serve as good filler as well as an opportunity to showcase more of the roster under the brightest of lights. The field will largely be driven by who does and does not have an active storyline heading into the event, but the return of a WrestleMania tradition makes sense.

Women's Battle Royal: For reasons similar to the men's battle royal, there's plenty of reason to feature the return of the women's battle royal. This is doubly true with the sad fact that women, while an increasingly core part of WWE shows, still get far less featured spots on pay-per-view events than the men. With so many talented women needing a chance to shine, WWE will likely load up the ring with a trophy on the line.