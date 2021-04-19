One month after the biggest show of the year in wrestling, WWE will return to pay-per-view with WrestleMania Backlash, a rebrand of the Backlash PPV that served as WWE's post-WrestleMania event from 1999 to 2009. As the name of the event implies, a host of rematches from WrestleMania are expected on the event.

One headline match that is already confirmed will see Bobby Lashley put the WWE championship on the line against Drew McIntyre in a rematch of their WrestleMania clash. Many more matches will be made official in coming weeks as weekly television will continue the build to the event.

WWE WrestleMania Backlash goes down on Sunday, May 16 at Yuengling Center in Tampa. The main show will begin at 7 p.m. ET and stream live on Peacock with kickoff shows starting the festivities an hour prior. So let's have a look now at the WrestleMania Kickoff matches that have been confirmed as well as break down what else could be added to the match card based on current weekly television direction.

WWE WrestleMania Backlash matches

WWE Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre: Despite a clean win by Lashley to kick off the first night of WrestleMania, WWE is running back the clash between the two. It's an odd decision, to be sure, with a McIntyre loss seemingly guaranteed to take him out of the title picture for the foreseeable future. A McIntyre win would mean WWE passed up on giving him a "WrestleMania moment" in front of a crowd after winning the title in the empty Performance Center at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. McIntyre earned the rematch with a win on Raw over Randy Orton and Braun Strowman before being attacked by T-Bar and Mace, formerly of Retribution.

WWE WrestleMania Backlash predictions

Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cesaro: It's possible that Reigns could face Edge in a one-on-one match, or something involving Daniel Bryan. However, Cesaro issued a challenge to Reigns on SmackDown that was laughed off by the champion before he was matched with Jey Uso. Seth Rollins interrupted the match, so his issues with Cesaro continue, but that could be sorted on weekly TV ahead of the pay-per-view.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sasha Banks: These two met at WrestleMania, with Belair winning the title in an incredible match. Speaking with CBS Sports after her title win, Belair said that the first thing she wanted to do as champion was to give Banks a rematch. With the theme of Backlash seemingly focused on rematches, it won't be surprising if WWE allows these two women to put on a show once again.

Raw Women's Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair: Flair was a surprising WrestleMania absence, but once the biggest show on the calendar was in the books, Flair returned and made it known she had designs on once again becoming champion. Then, she attacked both Asuka and Ripley during the rematch of their WrestleMania showdown on Raw. With Asuka not getting the full rematch experience and Flair inserting herself into the situation, it seems a triple threat is on the way.

Intercontinental Championship -- Apollo Crews (c) vs. Big E: Another WrestleMania rematch that would make some sense. Crews had to resort to having some big help from Commander Azeez -- formerly Babatunde/Dabba-Kato -- at WrestleMania to finally beat Big E. With the somewhat shady end to the match, it only makes sense for Big E to get his rematch.