On Sunday, WrestleMania season comes to an official close when WWE holds WrestleMania Backlash from Yuengling Center in Tampa. The event features a mix of fresh matches and those revolving around the fallout from WrestleMania in April.

In one of the featured matches set for the event, Bobby Lashley will once again have to put his title on the line against WrestleMania opponent Drew McIntyre. Adding a new dimension to the match, however, is the inclusion of Braun Strowman, who fought his way into the bout to turn it into a triple threat, leaving Lashley vulnerable to losing his championship without being pinned or submitted.

Also on the card, Roman Reigns will defend the universal championship against Cesaro. Cesaro is a longtime fan favorite who many felt has not received enough opportunities to shine in the main event scene. Reigns is dealing with a new round of family drama since the return of Jimmy Uso, with the two men battling over Reigns' claim as the "head of the table" for their family as well as his treatment of Jimmy's twin brother Jey.

Here's how you can catch all the action on Sunday night in Tampa.

Watch 2021 WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Date: Sunday, May 16

Location: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: Peacock

2021 WWE WrestleMania Backlash match card