WWE Crown Jewel offers mainstream faces, MMA crossovers, a battle of behemoths and more. Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul headlines the company's return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Reigns will defend his undisputed WWE universal championship against Paul at a rare daytime premium live event. A family feud is bubbling with Jake Paul joining his brother at Crown Jewel to fend off Reigns' tribe, The Bloodline. Paul impressed in his two previous WWE matches, but he'll need to land a lucky punch against one of the most dominant champions in WWE history.

Brock Lesnar lends his star power to the card in a sequel to his 2022 Royal Rumble match against Bobby Lashley. Both former WWE champions have significant MMA experience. Lesnar is the former UFC heavyweight champion while Lashley achieved a solid 15-2 record fighting in organizations including Bellator and Strikeforce.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday afternoon in Saudi Arabia.

Watch 2022 WWE Crown Jewel



Date: Nov. 5

Location: Mrsool Park -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Start time: Noon ET (kickoff show starts at 11 a.m. ET)

Watch live: Peacock

2022 WWE Crown Jewel match card