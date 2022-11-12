Survivor Series is getting a facelift. The traditional team-based premium live event is evolving with two WarGames matches. The new iteration of WWE's second longest-running PLE takes place at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Nov. 26.

WarGames is a team-based match featuring two rings contained within a large cell. One member of each team begins the match with an additional superstar entering one by one in timed intervals. The match cannot conclude until all participants have entered the fray. At that point, the first team to score a victory by pinfall, submission, surrender or knockout is declared the winner. Survivor Series was traditionally contested with traditional multi-person elimination team matches. 2022 marks the debut of WarGames on WWE's main roster following appearances in NXT, WCW and National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

Two of WWE's top stables are expected to compete in WarGames. Damage CTRL, comprised of Bayley and women's tag team champions Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, were challenged to the match by Raw women's champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Damage CTRL already has Nikki Cross on their side but both teams require more firepower. The Bloodline is also expected to enter the cell with Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre as their most likely opponents.

Take a look below at the confirmed and predicted matches.

2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames matches

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, TBD and TBD vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky), Nikki Cross and TBD: Belair, Bliss and Asuka challenged Damage CTRL to WarGames on the Raw following Crown Jewel. Belair successfully defended her Raw women's championship against Bayley in Saudi Arabia; meanwhile, Kai and Sky took the women's tag team titles off Bliss and Asuka. Damage CTRL remains a thorn in the side of Belair and her allies. The trio is now boosted by their alliance with an unhinged Nikki Kross. Both groups are on the campaign trail to fill out their ranks.

SmackDown women's championship -- Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi: Shotzi won a Six-Pack Challenge on the SmackDown after Crown Jewel to earn a title shot against Rousey at Survivor Series. Shotzi pinned Lacey Evans in a match that also featured Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan and Xia Li. Following the match, Rousey's ally Shayna Bazler choked out Shotzi while Rousey taunted her.

2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames predictions

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa) vs. Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland), Drew McIntyre and TBD: The building blocks for the men's WarGames match were set on the SmackDown after Crown Jewel. Sheamus, returning from a storyline injury suffered at the hands of The Bloodline, and his fellow Brawling Brutes took the fight to Reigns' tribe. The Bloodline outnumbered the Brutes but Drew McIntyre arrived to even the playing field. WWE could go with a four vs. four match featuring Reigns, The Usos and either Zayn or Sikoa, or include both men in a five-on-five match. If WWE goes for the 10-person match, Kevin Owens or Madcap Moss could be the final piece of the puzzle.

United States championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory: Rollins looks to be headed toward collisions with familiar foes at Survivor Series. Rollins provoked a severely compromise Lashley, having been assaulted by Brock Lesnar moments earlier, in a U.S. title match on Oct. 10 with Rollins emerging victorious. Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Rollins following an assault by Lashley on the Nov. 7 episode of Raw. Much to Theory's disappointment, Lashley interfered and cost Theory his title match. A triple threat between could be the direction WWE takes at Survivor Series.