After WrestleMania 38, the WWE roster has turned their attention to the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash card. The event takes place on May 8 from Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

The card seems as though it will focus on a mix of fresh matchups and rematches of bouts from WrestleMania. While the show is still coming together, we do know of some matches already planned. That includes a rematch between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair for Flair's SmackDown women's championship. That match will be contested under "I Quit" rules.

As with all major WWE events, WrestleMania Backlash will stream live on Peacock. The main card will begin at 8 p.m. ET following a kickoff show one hour prior.

Let's take a look at what we know -- and what we expect -- at WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

WWE WrestleMania Backlash matches

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey ("I Quit" Match): After Flair scored a cheap win over Rousey at WrestleMania, a rematch was a certainty. Rousey upped the stakes of the rematch on SmackDown, when she challenged Flair to an "I Quit" match. Flair refused but WWE officials later confirmed the match would happen.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins: Rhodes made his return to WWE with a bang, showing up as Rollins' mystery opponent at WrestleMania. Rollins issued a challenge for a rematch during Raw, pointing out that Rhodes had every advantage at WrestleMania because he was the one in the match with knowledge of who his opponent would be. Rhodes quickly accepted the offer.

WWE WrestleMania 38 predictions

Raw Women's Championship -- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sonya Deville: Deville abused her power as a WWE official to name herself Belair's next title challenger. It wasn't made clear when that match would take place, but even if that initial match is held on Raw, it seems a Backlash match is in the cards. There won't be time to build up a new challenger for Belair while she deals with Deville, which seems to lock Deville into the challenger role for the big event.

Tag Team Championship Unification -- The Usos (c - SmackDown) vs. RK-Bro (c - Raw): Roman Reigns demanded The Usos follow his lead and become undisputed champions. They were quick to act, showing up on Raw to challenge RK-Bro. Such a match would certainly be worthy of a featured spot at a major event.

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos: MVP turned on Lashley after Lashley boasted that he didn't need MVP to beat Omos at WrestleMania. Now managing Omos, MVP will likely look to secure revenge for himself and his new client at Backlash.

United States Championship -- Finn Balor (c) vs. Theory: Theory (now without the "Austin") has had issues with Balor for months. Had he not been a part of the Pat McAfee match at WrestleMania, Theory would likely have still been tangling with Balor. WWE seems sufficiently invested in Theory to where he is likely seen as ready for a run with a midcard title. Balor, meanwhile, has been positioned as the kind of talent to put over younger talent.