WWE returns to Puerto Rico in a big way. Three-time Grammy-winner Bad Bunny hosts Backlash in his home of Puerto Rico for a stacked event featuring Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn and The Bloodline.

Backlash marks WWE's first major event in Puerto Rico since the company traveled to Puerto Rico for the now-defunct New Year's Revolution event in 2005. Arguably the biggest match announced for the card is a first-time meeting between Rhodes and Lesnar. Lesnar shockingly turned on Rhodes to conclude the first Raw after WrestleMania 39. The betrayal delayed Rhodes' attempts to secure a rematch against Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE universal championship.

A major six-man tag team match is also official for Backlash. Undisputed tag team champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens build on their alliance with Riddle in a joint assault on The Bloodline, compromised of Solo Sikoa and The Usos. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso are seething with vengeful thoughts after having their record-setting title reign halted by Zayn and Owens.

Take a look below at the confirmed and predicted matches for the 2023 Backlash. Check back for updates and predictions.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar: A dream tag team was a nightmare in reality. Lesnar offered to help Rhodes map a route back to the world championship in a tag team match against Reigns and Sikoa. Shockingly, Lesnar turned on Rhodes in the main event and laid him out. Authority figure Adam Pearce made a match between Rhodes and Lesnar official for Backlash after Rhodes issued a challenge to the former WWE and UFC heavyweight champion.

Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Riddle vs. The Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa): The Bloodline are feeling the pressure and Reigns' patience is wavering. Zayn and Owens put an end to The Usos' historic undisputed tag team championship reign at WrestleMania 39. In the aftermath of the grand showcase, Riddle returned from injury and aided the new champs to level the playing field against The Bloodline. A big six-man tag team match was booked between the warring parties.

LWO (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro) vs. Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio): Legado del Fantasma officially rebranded to LWO (Latino World Order) with the blessing of Rey Mysterio. The trio continues to aid the newly-minted Hall of Famer in his feud against son Dominik Mysterio and the rest of Judgement Day. A match between LWO and Judgement Day seems like the natural direction, but WWE could also pivot to a tag team match pitting Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny -- who aided the luchador at WrestleMania and will host Backlash -- against Dominik Mysterio and Priest.

Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed: There is nothing quite like two behemoths physically colliding in the center of the ring. A feud between Lashley and Reed has been teased for weeks and fans got a taste of what they could produce during the closing stretch of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. WWE appears to be doubling down on a meeting between the gargantuan athletes at Backlash.