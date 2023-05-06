WWE Backlash touches down in Puerto Rico for the promotion's first major event on the Caribbean island in 18 years. Some of the biggest superstars, figuratively and literally, in sports entertainment and beyond are aligning for Saturday's show.
A first-time encounter between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar headlines the event, plus global music superstar Bad Bunny takes on Damian Priest in a street fight. Rhodes has been foaming at the mouth for a shot at Lesnar since the former champion cost him a rematch against undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns. Bad Bunny and Priest teamed together in artist's first major WWE match at WrestleMania 37. The former friends found themselves at odds after Bad Bunny aided Rey Mysterio against Priest's Judgement Day cohort Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39.
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens look to conclude their long-running rivalry with The Bloodline with a helping hand from Matt Riddle. Three titles are also at stake on Saturday: the Raw women's, SmackDown women's and United States championships. Finally, WWE's modern-day giant Omos and the red-hot Seth Rollins meet in an interesting clash of styles.
Here's how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.
Watch 2023 WWE Backlash
Date: Saturday, May 6
Location: Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot - San Juan
Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 7 p.m.)
Watch live: Peacock
Watch 2023 WWE Backlash match card
- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
- Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest (San Juan Street Fight)
- SmackDown women's championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zelina Vega
- Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and The Usos)
- Raw women's championship -- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Iyo Sky
- United States championship -- Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed
- Seth Rollins vs. Omos