WWE Backlash touches down in Puerto Rico for the promotion's first major event on the Caribbean island in 18 years. Some of the biggest superstars, figuratively and literally, in sports entertainment and beyond are aligning for Saturday's show.

A first-time encounter between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar headlines the event, plus global music superstar Bad Bunny takes on Damian Priest in a street fight. Rhodes has been foaming at the mouth for a shot at Lesnar since the former champion cost him a rematch against undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns. Bad Bunny and Priest teamed together in artist's first major WWE match at WrestleMania 37. The former friends found themselves at odds after Bad Bunny aided Rey Mysterio against Priest's Judgement Day cohort Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens look to conclude their long-running rivalry with The Bloodline with a helping hand from Matt Riddle. Three titles are also at stake on Saturday: the Raw women's, SmackDown women's and United States championships. Finally, WWE's modern-day giant Omos and the red-hot Seth Rollins meet in an interesting clash of styles.

Here's how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Watch 2023 WWE Backlash

Date: Saturday, May 6

Location: Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot - San Juan

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 7 p.m.)

Watch live: Peacock

Watch 2023 WWE Backlash match card

