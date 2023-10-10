As WWE heads toward the end of 2023, attention turns to Saudi Arabia. WWE will host the 2023 edition of Crown Jewel in Riyadh on Nov. 4.

While still weeks away, WWE has confirmed one match for the event, with Seth Rollins set to defend his world heavyweight championship against Drew McIntyre. Rollins fended off stiff challenges from Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback and Fastlane, all while being carefully watched by Money in the Bank contract holder Damian Priest.

More matches will be announced in the coming weeks as WWE prepares for the company's 10th event in Saudi Arabia.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Crown Jewel and take a glance at the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on Peacock on Nov. 4 with the main card starting at 1 p.m. ET.

2023 WWE Crown Jewel matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre: After Rollins' grueling win over Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane, McIntyre made it clear that he intended to take the title from Rollins. McIntyre did make it clear, however, that he wasn't interested in sneak attacks or fights prior to the match and that he wanted Rollins as close to his best as possible, resulting in a match being made for Crown Jewel. McIntyre did not save Rollins from an attack by Money in the Bank contract holder Damian Priest but did stop Priest from cashing in on Rollins. So, it remains possible that Priest ends up factoring into this match.

2023 WWE Crown Jewel predictions

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. John Cena: Cena's short stint back with WWE is likely just about wrapped as the Hollywood writer's strike has completed. Cena has repeatedly said he can't realistically both work on television shows and movies as well as wrestling. That said, Cena and LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane and it feels like the wrong time to pull the trigger on Knight going against Reigns. Cena could get one more match before going back to Hollywood.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship -- Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso (c) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor): There was a fair amount of teasing a heel turn for Zayn and Owens when they challenged Rhodes and Uso for the titles on Raw, with Zayn even coming to the ring to the music he used as a heel. Judgment Day are set for their own title rematch on Raw and it only makes sense to go all-in on three major teams battling for the belts in Saudi Arabia.

Women's World Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez: All four women have been mixing it up with various matches and attacks in recent weeks, all while trying to lay claim to being "the baddest woman in WWE." A four-way title match would bring a fair bit of excitement and drama. It certainly would make sense.