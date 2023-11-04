Logan Paul has claimed his first championship as a WWE superstar. Paul, equipped with brass knuckles, punched his ticket to the United States title with an underhanded win over Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Seeing Paul compete in a WWE ring is no longer a pleasant surprise. Paul's athleticism, natural acumen and ability to produce highlight-reel moments is old noise at this point. But Paul took the next step in his evolution as a WWE superstar by winning a title. Paul had to resort to sneaky tactics to overcome his vastly more experienced foe. Paul ate a 619 -- Mysterio's finish moving -- but retaliated with a brass knuckle shot to the face mid-air to score the match-winning pinfall.

Paul has impressed in all eight of his WWE matches. Paul made his debut at WrestleMania 38 last year, defeating Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match with The Miz. Paul went on to challenge Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE universal championship at Crown Jewel in 2022, took part in the Royal Rumble, battled Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39, participated in Money in the Bank and most recently defeated Ricochet by similar means.

The build to Mysterio vs. Paul started in the aftermath of Paul's maligned professional boxing match against Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu specialist Dillon Danis. Paul called out Mysterio for a U.S. championship match.