Superstars from Raw and SmackDown will be confined inside one of WWE's most physically demanding structures on Saturday, Feb. 18. WWE will erect the Elimination Chamber in front of what should be a raucous Montreal crowd for their final major show before WrestleMania 39.

Two Elimination Chamber matches have been announced for the annual event. United States champion Austin Theory will defend his title against familiar foes, such as Seth Rollins, and new nemeses like Bronson Reed. The winner of the other Elimination Chamber match will determine who will challenge Raw women's champion Bianca Belair on the grandest stage. Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Liv Morgan and Nikki Kross have all been confirmed as contenders.

Take a look below at the confirmed and predicted matches for the 2023 Elimination Chamber. Check back for updates and predictions.

2023 WWE Elimination Chamber matches

United States championship -- Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. TBD vs. TBD (Elimination Chamber match): It was announced on the Jan. 30 episode of Monday Night Raw that Theory will defend his U.S. championship inside the Elimination Chamber. Qualifier matches took place that same evening with Rollins, Johnny Gargano and Reed defeating Chad Gable, Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler, respectively, to earn their spots.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Kross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. TBD vs. TBD (Elimination Chamber match): Rhea Ripley, the women's Royal Rumble winner, revealed that she would challenge for the SmackDown women's championship. Authority figure Adam Pearce subsequently announced that Belair would defend the Raw women's championship at WrestleMania 39 against the winner of a No. 1 contender's Elimination Chamber match. The four runner-ups from the Rumble match -- Rodriguez, Morgan, Asuka and Kross -- were chosen as the first four participants in the Elimination Chamber. A fatal four-way match between Candice LeRae, "Michin" Mia Yim, Piper Niven and Carmella will determine the fifth participant.

2023 WWE Elimination Chamber predictions

Undisputed WWE Universal championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn: The wheels were finally set in motion for a long-anticipated match between Reigns and Zayn. The Bloodline's adoption of "Honorary Uce" Zayn is one of the best storylines WWE has produced in a long time. Following months of build-up, Zayn finally turned his back on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble. Reigns demanded that Zayn blast estranged best friend Owens with a chair shot to the head. Unable to deliver a career-ending blow, Zayn instead struck Reigns with the chair. What's more, Elimination Chamber takes place in Zayn's hometown of Montreal.

Beth Phoenix vs. Rhea Ripley: Two generations of female powerhouses might just collide at the Elimination Chamber. The rivalry between Phoenix and Ripley dates back months to Edge's feud with his former faction, The Judgement Day. The villainous group terrorized both Edge and Phoenix at Extreme Rules. Ripley struck Phoenix with a Con-chair-to in the aftermath of Edge vs. Finn Balor in an "I Quit" match. Edge and Phoenix made their unexpected returns at the Royal Rumble with Phoenix spearing Ripley both that evening and the following night on Raw.