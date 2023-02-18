The Elimination Chamber is set to descend on Montreal on Saturday night. The pay-per-view event is the final major card on WWE's road to WrestleMania and features a loaded event that could change the promotion's landscape heading into the biggest show of the year.

In the main event, Sami Zayn looks to take down undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns. The story of Zayn both being a member of, and leaving, Reigns' Bloodline is one of the most critically praised WWE angles in years. Now, Zayn will look to complete the story by taking the championship in front of his hometown crowd.

In addition, two matches will take place in the iconic Elimination Chamber. On the women's side, six women will battle for an opportunity to face Raw women's champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Austin Theory will defend his United States championship against five other men inside the Chamber.

Here's how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Watch 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber

Date: Saturday, Feb. 18

Location: Bell Centre -- Montreal

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 7 p.m.)

Watch live: Peacock

2023 WWE Elimination Chamber match card