John Cena has a friend to ride with on the road to WWE Fastlane. Cena teams with LA Knight to battle the Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday night.

Cena and AJ Styles vs. Sikoa and Uso was teased as one of Fastlane's main events, but The Bloodline removed Styles from the equation. Cena, a 16-time world champion, found a formidable replacement in Knight, one of the company's fastest-rising stars. Speaking of The Bloodline, former group member Jey Uso is one of the greatest tag team wrestlers in WWE history. Uso teams with Cody Rhodes to challenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the undisputed tag team championships.

Payback is in the past but things are far from settled between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura. The bitter rivals meet in a world heavyweight championship rematch under Last Man Standing stipulations. The winner is declared only once their opponent fails to answer the referee's 10-count.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Fastlane. The event streams live on Peacock on Oct. 7 with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET.

2023 WWE Fastlane matches

John Cena & LA Knight vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso): Cena was stranded on the island of relevancy when LA Knight came along with a lifeboat. The framework was set for a massive tag team match pitting Cena and AJ Styles against Sikoa and Uso. The Bloodline forced the disadvantage by attacking and hospitalizing Styles with a backstage attack. Cena already signed the contract for Fastlane, meaning he would need to find a partner or go at it alone against Sikoa and Uso in a handicap match. As The Bloodline were attacking Cena the following week, Knight made the save and signed his own name to the contract as Cena's partner.

World Heavyweight Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing match): It's been a long, long time since Nakamura has looked this dangerous. "The King of Strong Style" has rekindled a killer instinct that led to a competitive match against Rollins at Payback. Nakamura fell short in his pursuit of the title, but his mind games spurred Rollins into wagering the world heavyweight title a second time. Rollins and Nakamura look to settle the score for good in a grueling Last Man Standing match at Fastlane.

WWE Women's Championship -- IYO SKY (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair: It seemed that Flair was set to challenge SKY one-on-one after beating Bayley on SmackDown. As Damage CTRL was about to pounce on Flair after the match, Asuka ran in to make the save. A frustrated Bayley then declared -- without SKY's input -- that both Asuka and Flair could challenge for the WWE women's championship.

Undisputed Tag Team Championships -- Judgement Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) (c) vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso: Rhodes was instrumental in bringing Uso from SmackDown to Raw. Uso is short on friends but he counts Rhodes among them. The Judgement Day's failed attempts to recruit Uso have led to ongoing turmoil between the two sides. It was announced on the Oct. 2 episode of Raw that Uso and Rhodes will challenge Priest and Balor for the undisputed tag team titles.

LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and/or Cruz Del Toro) vs. Bobby Lashley and Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford): The new trio of Lashley and Street Profits are out to establish themselves as SmackDown's number one stable. Their hostile takeover has put them at odds with LWO. A six-man tag team match is scheduled for Fastlane. Three members of LWO, yet to be determined, will take on Lashley and the Street Profits.