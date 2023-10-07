WWE Fastlane comes to Indianapolis on Saturday night. The card features five matches, three of which are for championships, including a world heavyweight title match that is set to be contested under Last Man Standing rules.

In one of the night's headline matches, Seth Rollins will defend his world heavyweight championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match. Nakamura came up short against Rollins at Payback but has continued to taunt Rollins over the champion's injured back. After refusing to fight Rollins for weeks, Nakamura goaded the champ into accepting any match Nakamura wanted.

In the other featured match, John Cena returns for is first televised match since WrestleMania when he teams with LA Knight to take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Watch 2023 WWE Fastlane



Date: Oct. 7, 2023

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch live: Peacock

2023 WWE Payback match card