WWE is jetting off to London and WWE superstars are trying to punch their tickets to championship glory. Money in the Bank takes place at the O2 Arena on July 1 with the winners of annual ladder matches securing a nearly foolproof path to a title.

WWE returns to London for its first major event since 2003's Insurrextion following the success of Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales in September. WWE continues its globetrotting following events in San Antonio, Montreal, Los Angeles, San Juan and Jeddah so far this year. The London card features two Money in the Bank ladder matches.

The match originated at WrestleMania 21 and has since evolved into its own major event with separate matches for the men's and women's divisions. Whichever superstar retrieves the briefcase hanging above the ring earns the right to challenge for a championship of their choice at a time and place of their choosing. This has led to many surprise impromptu matches when champions are at a disadvantage. Traditionally, superstars have cashed in the briefcase for a world championship match. More recently, the stipulation has expanded to allow a cash-in on any title.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Money in the Bank and take a glance at the crystal ball of what may come.

2023 WWE Money in the Bank matches

Ricochet vs. LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD (Money in the Bank ladder match): Ricochet and Nakamura were the first two superstars to qualify after defeating The Miz and Bronson Reed, respectively, on Raw. Knight earned his way into the match with a win over Montez Ford on SmackDown. The winner of the ladder match will have one year to cash in their briefcase for a title shot at a time and place of their choosing.

Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark vs. Zelina Vega vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD (Money in the Bank ladder match): Vega claimed the first spot in the match by defeating Lacey Evans in a qualifier on SmackDown. New rivals Lynch and Starks won their respective matches the following week on Raw to cement their places. The winner of the ladder match will have one year to cash in their briefcase for a title shot at a time and place of their choosing.

2023 WWE Money in the Bank predictions

The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa: The demise of The Bloodline is officially in full swing after years of family domination. Undisputed universal champion Reigns, the head of the family, has grown increasingly short-tempered with The Usos ever since they lost the undisputed tag team titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Reigns' outbursts have been emotionally and, at times, physically abusive towards his cousins. Things boiled over at Night of Champions when Jimmy Uso -- long the group's peacekeeper -- cracked Reigns with a pair of super kicks, costing Reigns and Sikoa in their attempt to wrestle the tag titles from Owens and Zayn. Jimmy Uso demanded unity on SmackDown but Reigns objected, unleashing Sikoa on his own brother. Jey Uso must draw line in the sand, choosing between his twin brother and the family. All signs point towards a unique encounter in London.

World Heavyweight Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor: A match between Rollins and Balor at the conclusion of the June 6 episode of Raw teased a potential world championship tilt at Money in the Bank. The fighters squared up after Rollins' successful title defense against Damian Priest, Balor's teammate in The Judgement Day. There is a history between Rollins and Balor. The two fought for the inaugural universal championship in 2016. Balor picked up the victory, but he suffered an injury in the match and was forced to vacate the belt after one day. It remains the only world championship run of Balor's main roster career. Rollins became the first world heavyweight champion at Night of Champions.