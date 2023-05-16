WWE returns to Saudi Arabia on May 27 for Night of Champions, the next event in the promotion's lucrative and controversial deal as part of the country's Saudi Vision 2030 program. As always, WWE is bringing a big card to the country, with potential for some massive promotion-shifting results.

The card is still coming together, but we do know some of the key matches. That includes the crowning of the first world heavyweight championship since WWE reinstated the title following undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns' win over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will clash for the title after both winning one-night tournaments to earn a spot in the finals.

Reigns will also be in action, teaming with Solo Sikoa as The Bloodline looks to recapture the undisputed tag team titles from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. If Reigns and Sikoa do win, that would put four belts around Reigns' waist.

Let's take a look at what we know, and what we think, is happening at Night of Champions.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles: After Roman Reigns retained the undisputed WWE universal championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, Triple H announced that WWE was reviving the world heavyweight championship so that whichever brand Reigns was not drafted to in the WWE Draft would have a champion. Rollins won his way to the finals by winning a triple threat match and then defeating Finn Balor in the semifinals. Styles followed the same path on SmackDown, beating Bobby Lashley in the semifinals.

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes: After losing to Reigns at WrestleMania, Rhodes found himself in the sights of Lesnar. The pair met at Backlash, with Rhodes winning a match that saw Lesnar badly bloodied. Lesnar went for his revenge on Raw, interrupting a triple threat and beating Rhodes down before demanding Rhodes face him in "a fight." Whether that means stipulations will be added to the match or not is yet to be seen. But it is confirmed the pair are set to face off in a rematch.

Undisputed Tag Team Championship -- Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa: After Zayn and Owens beat The Usos to win the titles at WrestleMania, it was clear there would be some trouble within The Bloodline. That has proven to be the case, with Reigns appearing increasingly angry with The Usos before a very surprising turn on SmackDown. As it seemed Paul Heyman was about to announce The Usos would rematch Zayn and Owens, he instead announced that Reigns and Sikoa would take the title shot, leaving The Usos shocked.

Intercontinental Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Mustafa Ali: Gunther was recently drafted to Raw, providing the longest-reigning intercontinental champion in the modern era with a fresh crop of challengers for his title. The first man up would be determined by a battle royal, which saw Ali emerge as the winner by last eliminating Bronson Reed and Ricochet.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 predictions

Raw Women's Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Natalya: After beating Dana Brooke on Raw, Ripley continued the attack. This brought out Natalya to make the save. That alone is enough to set up a match in WWE. But add in Natalya's history in Saudi Arabia, where she was one half of the first women's match in the country, and it makes sense she would be involved in a title match as WWE returns to the country.

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus: After Stratus turned on Lynch when the pair lost the women's tag team titles, it was clear this was a program WWE thought had legs to go through a major event or two. One week after Lynch returned and attacked Stratus as Stratus was handing out missing flyers with Lynch's face on them, Lynch laid out an official challenge for the two to have a match at Night of Champions. The match is not yet official but it seems an almost sure thing to be confirmed soon.