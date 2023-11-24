WWE's second-longest-running premium event returns on Saturday when Survivor Series comes to Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The event continues the recent Survivor Series theme of featuring two WarGames matches.

In one WarGames match, the team of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins and the returning Randy Orton will face off with JD McDonagh, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. The other features Damage CTRL's team of Bayley, Asuka, Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane taking on the team of Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and Shotzi.

The event will also see a pair of title matches with long-reigning champions welcoming a new challenger. Intercontinental champion Gunther welcomes his latest challenge in the form of The Miz. And women's world champion Rhea Ripley takes on Zoey Stark in her first attempt to win a title on the highest level.

Let's take a look at who the CBS Sports experts expect to win each match at Survivor Series, which goes down Saturday and streams live on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET with a kickoff show one hour prior.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 predictions

Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins & Randy Orton vs. JD McDonagh, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Finn Balor & Dominick Mysterio (WarGames Match)

As is the case with most WarGames matches, there are about 30 sub-plots at play here. Still, it's hard to get past just the idea of Randy Orton returning from his long layoff and not having his hand raised at the end of the match. The only real way I can grasp that mentally is Orton turning on his team to align with Judgment Day. But, really, what's the point of having a JD McDonagh in WarGames if not to have him be the one who eats the loss? Pick: Rhodes, Zayn, Uso, Rollins & Orton win -- Brent Brookhouse (also Shakiel Mahjouri)

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Asuka, Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane) vs. Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch & Shotzi

Damage CTRL is looking overcrowded but it's imperative the company makes good on this reset. The original group had a lot of potential but was plagued by inconsistent booking. The sense is that Bayley will eventually get ousted from the group. If WWE wants anyone to care about the story, they need to believe that Damage CTRL is a big deal. Sky, Sane and Asuka have a lot of history together. Bayley can be the weak link on Saturday but Damage CTRL should surely overcome a mish-mash of former rivals. Pick: Damage CTRL win -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Intercontinental Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. The Miz

The most interesting part of this match is just how easily WWE fans can go with a somewhat random turn. Miz has been almost exclusively a heel for years and years now but by winning a single fatal five-way and standing up to Gunther, he's now being presented as -- and more importantly accepted as -- a babyface. Miz isn't going to win this match because that would be a massive fumble of Gunther's record-setting run with the intercontinental championship. Pick: Gunther retains the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

Women's World Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark

This match is meant to accomplish two things: extend Ripley's reign of terror and showcase Starks in-ring talents. The match itself should produce some solid highlights but the outcome is not in doubt. Ripley's eventual defeat requires much more than a short build and a battle royal to crown the challenger. Pick: Rhea Ripley retains the title -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

WWE has a chance to turn Escobar into a legitimate player. It would make no sense to have him lose to a midcard veteran like Carlito. Escobar should overcome Carlito's initial fire and get a clean victory as he begins a new chapter as an emerging top heel on the main roster. Pick: Santos Escobar wins -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)