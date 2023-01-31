WWE's biggest annual event returns to Hollywood for WrestleMania 39. A marquee match between undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns and Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes is expected to headline SoFi Stadium for a two-day event in Inglewood, California on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

This year's WrestleMania features a main event that would have been described as a fantasy dream match just two years earlier. Reigns has established himself as this generation's superstar with a record-setting, dual championship campaign. Rhodes upgraded to a main event talent and a crucial component in the formation of AEW, the second-biggest North American promotion since WCW folded in 2001. Rhodes' WWE return at WrestleMania 38 received much fanfare. Rhodes won the Royal Rumble in January to secure his spot against Reigns in his return from a seven-month lay-off due to injury.

Matches have also been announced for the SmackDown and Raw women's championships. Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley elected to face the blue brand's champion, Charlotte Flair. As a consequence, six superstars will compete inside February's Elimination Chamber to cement themselves as the top contender for Bianca Belair's Raw women's championship.

Take a look below at the confirmed and predicted matches for the 2023 WrestleMania 39. The card is subject to change, particularly if champions lose their titles between now and WrestleMania. Check back for updates and predictions.

2023 WWE WrestleMania 39 matches

Undisputed WWE Universal championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes: Rhodes returned at the Royal Rumble following a seven-month lay-off healing a completely torn pectoral muscle. Rhodes entered the eponymous match at No. 30 and eliminated GUNTHER to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania. Generally, the winner of the Rumble gets to choose which championship to compete for. Since Reigns currently holds both the WWE and universal championships, Rhodes vs. Reign was automatically set to headline WrestleMania 39.

SmackDown Women's championship -- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley: Ripley was the frontrunner to win the women's Royal Rumble match and did just that. Entering at No. 1, Ripley set the record for the longest performance in a traditional women's Rumble match en route to winning the bout. Ripley officially challenged SmackDown women's champion Flair the following evening over a match against Raw women's champion Bianca Belair.

Raw Women's championship -- Bianca Belair (c) vs. TBD: Ripley's decision to challenge Flair left Belair without a match at WrestleMania. Authority figure Adam Pearce announced that an Elimination Chamber match would determine the No. 1 contender for Belair's Raw women's championship at WrestleMania. Pearce awarded Rumble runner-ups Liv Morgan, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez and Nikki Kross spots in the match taking place on Saturday, Feb. 18. The remaining Elimination Chamber contestants will be revealed in subsequent weeks.

2023 WWE WrestleMania 39 predictions

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul: Celebrity appearances have been tied to the fabric of WrestleMania since its inception. Paul has emerged as one of the most athletically brilliant celebrity crossovers in professional wrestling. His match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel received rave reviews. Certainly, Reigns did the heavy lifting but Paul over-delivered on his part. Paul returned from injury as a surprise entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match and eliminated Rollins. That may have planted the seeds for a match between the two on the grandest stage.