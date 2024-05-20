All Elite Wrestling returns to where it all started at AEW Double or Nothing. All In laid the groundwork for the promotion back in 2018 but 2019's Double or Nothing was the company's first official event and pay-per-view. AEW returns to Las Vegas five years later with a card featuring stars from various eras of the promotion's relatively short history.

Double or Nothing takes over the MGM Grand Garden Arena featuring one star making her in-ring AEW debut and several from the inaugural 2019 card. Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) challenges for the TBS championship against Willow Nightingale, the last person to defeat Mone. Young Bucks, Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy and Trent Berretta all performed at Double or Nothing in 2019 and compete on Saturday.

Double or Nothing also features numerous global wrestling superstars, including TNT champion Adam Copeland (formerly Edge), IWGP world heavyweight champion Jon Moxley) Bryan Danielson, AEW world champion Swerve Strickland, world title challenger Christian Cage, Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Double or Nothing. The event streams live on Bleacher Report and TrillerTV with the pay-per-view card starting at 8 p.m. ET. A "Buy In" pre-show occurs at 7:00 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel.

2024 AEW Double or Nothing matches

AEW TBS Championship -- Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Mone: Welcome to AEW, Mone. "The CEO" will wrestle her first AEW match since officially debuting with the company in March. The bubbling rivalry between Nightingale and Mone took an upswing after Nightingale powerbombed Mone through a table on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. Mone competes for the first time since losing a vacant NJPW Strong women's title match to Nightingale a year ago. Mone broke her ankle during the match and has not competed since.

AEW International Championship -- Roderick Strong (c) vs. Will Ospreay: Ospreay appears to be on the verge of capturing his first AEW championship while continuing to build his case as the greatest in-ring wrestler today. A title match against a technical wrestler of Strong's pedigree should produce a stellar match. Some people were surprised to see Ospreay pivot to the International title after defeating Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty; however, he could further elevate the belt while giving Strickland's world title reign room to breathe.

AEW Women's World Championship -- Toni Storm (c) vs. Serena Deeb: An unexpected title feud sees veteran grappler Deeb looking to win the elusive AEW world title. There isn't a ton of juice on their rivalry. However, the match could be an unexpected show-stealer between Deeb's technical brilliance and Storm's well-roundedness.

AEW World Championship -- Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Christian Cage: The AEW world title will return to Swerve's House or join The Patriarch's family dynasty by night's end. Cage elevated to one of pro wrestling's most despicable heels during his acclaimed reigns as TNT champion. After losing the TNT title to Copeland, Cage set his sights on the promotion's biggest prize. Strickland is looking to recapture a mean streak that has dulled since becoming the world champ. Strickland has the odds stacked against him after the Mogul Embassy abandoned him, leaving him short-handed against the Patriarchy's ranks.

The Elite (Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) vs. Team AEW (Bryan Danielson, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood and Darby Allin) (Anarchy in the Arena match): Arguably AEW's biggest ongoing story is The Elite's hostile takeover of the company. The Young Bucks -- real-life executive vice presidents of AEW -- laid out owner Tony Khan in a shocking televised moment before doing the same to former friend Kenny Omega. A group of AEW faithful have banded together to fight the new iteration of The Elite. Eddie Kingston was originally involved but an injury paved the way for Allin's surprise return. Expect pain and chaos in AEW's equivalent of an arena-wide street fight.

AEW TNT Championship -- Adam Copeland (c) vs. Malakai Black (Barbed Wire Steel Cage match): Copeland is putting his body on the line in a barbed wire steel cage match. The TNT champion looks to defeat the unholy trinity of House of Black after successful TNT title defenses against Brody King and Buddy Matthews. Black and his family have had mixed success trying to torment Copeland over the last few weeks. Black enticed Copeland to shed his heroic exterior and unleash his madman. That's the plan in this violent TNT title match.

Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita (IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator match): New Japan Pro-Wrestling gets a standout moment at Double or Nothing. Moxley won't be defending the Japanese promotion's world title but if Takeshita emerges victorious this weekend he'll earn a shot at the IWGP world heavyweight championship. Moxley defeated Tetsuya Naito in April to become the first pro wrestler to win world titles in AEW, NJPW and WWE. Takeshita is one of the most impressive in-ring performers of the modern day.

Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta: Double or Nothing's most personal feud might be Cassidy vs. Beretta. The Best Friends split after Beretta attacked Cassidy on the April 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. Beretta kicked his heel persona into overdrive during a violent Parking Lot Brawl with estranged tag team partner Chuck Taylor. Cassidy looks to avenge Taylor and himself at Double or Nothing.

FTW Championship -- Chris Jericho (c) vs. TBA: The winner of a three-way eliminator between former FTW champ Hook, Katsuyori Shibata and Bryan Keith on the May 22 episode of AEW Dynamite will determine Jericho's challenger. Jericho and Hook have been feuding for a few months since Jericho's pompous attitude as "mentor" spoiled their short-lived tag team.