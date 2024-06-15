WWE Clash at the Castle takes over Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday with plenty of Scottish superstars in action. Drew McIntyre tops the card in pursuit of his second world heavyweight championship. Saturday also celebrates a homecoming for two other title challengers.

World heavyweight champion Damian Priest looks to secure his title reign on enemy territory. The Judgement Day leader stole the world heavyweight title and McIntyre's WrestleMania moment by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase in April. A seething McIntyre looks for retribution in front of his countrymen as the shadow of CM Punk looms over the contest.

Scottish superstars Piper Niven and Isla Dawn will challenge for the WWE women's and WWE women's tag team championships, respectively, on Saturday. Niven, flanked by Chelsea Green, bullied her way into a title match against Bayley. Dawn and tag team partner Alba Fyre surprisingly found themselves in the women's tag team title hunt.

Rounding out Clash at the Castle are two highly-anticipated matchups that should deliver on storytelling and in-ring action. Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes meets AJ Styles in an "I Quit" rematch to their stellar first encounter at Backlash. Zayn rematches coach-turned-rival Chad Gable for the intercontinental title.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Watch 2024 WWE Clash at the Castle



Date: June 15, 2024

Location: OVO Hydro -- Glasgow

Start time: 2 p.m. ET (countdown show begins at 1 pm. ET)

Watch live: Peacock

2024 WWE Clash at the Castle match card

*World Heavyweight Championship -- Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven



Intercontinental Championship -- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles ("I Quit" match)



WWE Women's Tag Team Championships -- Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark

*The Judgement Day is banned from ringside.