WWE Elimination Chamber is a homecoming for women's world champion Rhea Ripley. The final major stop before WrestleMania 40 takes place in Perth, Australia on Feb. 24.

The Elimination Chamber ranks among WWE's most anticipated annual events. The card is anchored by its namesake. Six superstars are locked in a steel structure. Two superstars begin the match with additional entrants being released at timed intervals. Eliminations occur via pinfall or submission. The card often has WrestleMania implications, being sandwiched between the Royal Rumble and WWE's biggest show of the year. A men's Elimination Chamber match is expected to be announced in the coming weeks with a women's match already confirmed.

The women's Elimination Chamber match will cement a challenger for Ripley's women's world title. Ripley returns home to Australia in February with a major roadblock between her and WrestleMania. Ripley must overcome challenger Nia Jax if she wants to enter WrestleMania 40 as champion.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Elimination Chamber and take a glance at the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on Peacock on Feb. 24 with the main card starting at 5 a.m. ET.

2024 WWE Elimination Chamber matches

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan or Zoey Stark vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA (Elimination Chamber match): The winner of this Elimination Chamber match will lock themselves into a women's world title match at WrestleMania 40. Lynch was the first to qualify by beating Shayna Baszler on Raw. A Feb. 12 match between Morgan and Stark will determine the next entrant. Four other superstars will also be added in the coming weeks.

Women's world championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax: An irresistible force and immovable object meet in Perth. Women's world champion Ripley returns to her home nation. Jax, arguably the only women's superstar who can outmuscle the reigning champion, awaits her. Raw general manager Adam Pearce booked a match between them amid rising tensions.

Undisputed tag team championships -- Judgement Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) or DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa): Priest and Balor will defend their titles against the winners of the Undisputed WWE tag team championship contender series. British Strong Style and DIY won fatal four-way tag team matches on SmackDown and Raw, respectively, to secure spots in the finals. The Feb. 9 episode of SmackDown will host the finals with the winning team challenging Judgement Day in Perth.

2024 WWE Elimination Chamber predictions

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre: Rhodes' WrestleMania future is in disarray following Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's shocking return to WWE programming. "The American Nightmare" has a guaranteed world title match at WrestleMania but he'll need something to occupy his time between now and then. McIntyre attacked Rhodes on Raw and tried to force his way into the WrestleMania main event. McIntyre is on a hot streak right now and a match between two of WWE's best full-time acts makes sense.

Intercontinental championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso: A feud is brewing between Gunther and Uso. An intercontinental title match between the two is clearly on the horizon. The match is a big boost for both athletes. Uso ranks among Gunther's most credible title challengers, plus it's a chance for Uso to step back in the spotlight after being pushed aside in recent weeks. There's also the unlikely possibility that WWE pivots to some kind of six-man tag team match pitting Imperium vs. Uso and the New Day.

Men's Elimination Chamber match: It's common for WWE to host two Elimination Chamber matches at the titular event. The matches usually include a title defense or a No. 1 contender opportunity. Since a women's chamber match has been announced, the remaining chamber match will likely involve male superstars. Likely candidates include a title defense or No. 1 contenders match for the intercontinental or United States championships.