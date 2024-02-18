WWE is headed Down Under. The promotion returns to Perth, Australia this weekend for the first time since 2018 when the Elimination Chamber PPV event arrives at the Optus Stadium. The event is a homecoming of sorts for women's world champion Rhea Ripley.

The Elimination Chamber ranks among WWE's most anticipated annual events. The card is anchored by its namesake. Six superstars are locked in a steel structure. Two superstars begin the match with additional entrants being released at timed intervals. Eliminations occur via pinfall or submission. The card often has WrestleMania implications, being sandwiched between the Royal Rumble and WWE's biggest show of the year. Men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches have been announced with title implications.

The women's Elimination Chamber match will cement a challenger for Ripley's women's world title. Ripley returns home to Australia in February with a major roadblock between her and WrestleMania. Ripley must overcome challenger Nia Jax if she wants to enter WrestleMania 40 as champion. The winner of the men's Chamber match will challenge Seth Rollins for the world heavyweight title at the big showcase.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Elimination Chamber and take a glance at the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on Peacock on Feb. 24 with the main card starting at 5 a.m. ET.

2024 WWE Elimination Chamber matches

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul (Elimination Chamber match): SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis and Raw general manager Adam Pearce announced a men's Elimination Chamber match featuring participants from both brands. Qualifiers will take place over seven days and the winner of the Chamber match will challenge Rollins for the world heavyweight title at WrestleMania 40. McIntyre defeated AJ Styles, Orton defeated Sami Zayn, Bobby Lashley beat Bronson Reed and LA Knight beat Ivar to qualify. Over on SmackDown, Owens took care of business against Dominik Mysterio to secure his spot while Logan Paul outlasted his former tag team partner The Miz to qualify.

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. TBA (Elimination Chamber match): The winner of this Elimination Chamber match will lock themselves into a women's world title match at WrestleMania 40. Lynch was the first to qualify by beating Shayna Baszler on Raw. Belair defeated Michin and Morgan defeated Zoey Stark to qualify for the match. Tiffany Stratton bested Zelina Vega to get her spot while a returning Naomi pinned Alba Fyre to book her ticket to Perth.

Women's world championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax: An irresistible force and immovable object meet in Perth. Women's world champion Ripley returns to her home nation. Jax, arguably the only women's superstar who can outmuscle the reigning champion, awaits her. Raw general manager Adam Pearce booked a match between them amid rising tensions.

Undisputed tag team championships -- Judgement Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate): Priest and Balor will defend their titles against the winners of the Undisputed WWE tag team championship contender series. British Strong Style and DIY won fatal four-way tag team matches on SmackDown and Raw, respectively, to secure spots in the finals. Dunne and Bate defeated DIY in the finals to secure a tag team title match against Judgement Day in Perth.

Cody Rhodes and world heavyweight champion Seth Rollin to appear on the "Grayson Waller Effect." The two are expected to address their partnership in the face of The Rock joining forces with The Bloodline after their dustup at the WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference earlier this month.

2024 WWE Elimination Chamber predictions

Intercontinental championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso: A feud is brewing between Gunther and Uso. An intercontinental title match between the two is clearly on the horizon. The match is a big boost for both athletes. Uso ranks among Gunther's most credible title challengers, plus it's a chance for Uso to step back in the spotlight after being pushed aside in recent weeks. Uso and the New Day defeated Imperium in a six-man tag team match on the Feb. 12 episode of Raw.