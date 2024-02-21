If you live in North America, you're going to have to wake up early -- or stay up late -- if you want to catch Saturday's WWE Elimination Chamber live. The action starts at 8:30 p.m. Australian Eastern Time, which means a 5 a.m. ET start, or 2 a.m. PT.

While it's a big ask for the audience in America and Canada, the card has significant ramifications for WrestleMania. The winner of the men's Elimination Chamber will go on to face Seth Rollins for the world heavyweight championship at the biggest show of the year. Similarly, the women's Elimination Chamber match will determine who challenges for the women's world championship at WrestleMania.

That women's world championship is currently held by Rhea Ripley, but it may not be by the end of the event. Ripley is set to defend her title against Nia Jax on the same card.

There is one other match set for Elimination Chamber, with Judgment Day defending the undisputed WWE tag team championship against the team of Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, who won a tournament to earn a shot at becoming champions.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday morning.

Watch 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber



Date: Feb. 24

Location: Optus Stadium -- Perth, Australia

Start time: 5 a.m. ET (4 a.m. ET kickoff show)

Watch live: Peacock

2024 WWE Elimination Chamber match card