One of the biggest tone-setting events of the year in WWE is fast approaching. Money in the Bank takes place on July 6 and the card is already quickly coming together for the ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto.

Two ladder matches will take place on the card with one man and one woman emerging as the Money in the Bank contract holder. That contract guarantees the winner a shot at any championship at a time of their choosing, often directly after the champion has just been worn down in a title defense.

The world heavyweight championship is also set to be defended, with Damian Priest putting his belt on the line against former champion Seth Rollins, who just recently returned from injury.

Look below at the confirmed matches for Money in the Bank as well as predictions of what matches may still be made. The event streams live on Peacock on July 6 with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET.

2024 WWE Money in the Bank matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins: Rollins made his return from injury on a recent Raw and immediately made clear his plans to win back the title he lost at WrestleMania. As Rollins seemed to suggest he would enter the Money in the Bank ladder match to reach his goal, Priest came to the ring to tell Rollins he intended to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on him rather than Drew McIntyre and laid out a challenge to Rollins, giving him a direct path to the title to try and establish who is truly Raw's top dog.

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match -- Jey Uso vs. five TBD: Uso was the first man to qualify for the match, winning a triple threat against Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor on Raw. The coming weeks will see more qualification matches on Raw and SmackDown, with three men from each brand earning their opportunity.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match -- Iyo Sky vs. five TBD: Like Uso, Sky was the first to punch her ticket on Raw, defeating Zelina Vega and Kiana James. Qualification matches will continue over the coming weeks.

2024 WWE Money in the Bank predictions

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa: The Bloodline attacked Rhodes immediately after Rhodes' title defense against AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton rescued the champion setting the seed for a main event rivalry in the coming months. If Rhodes doesn't defend the undisputed WWE title against Sikoa at Money in the Bank, expect some sort of multi-man match involving the two parties.

Intercontinental Championship -- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser: It could easily be Zayn vs. Breakker but after Breakker and Sheamus ended with Sheamus getting the disqualification win after being attacked by Kaiser, it just feels like the situation is too messy for just one man to get the title shot. Maybe that all gets cleared up ahead of Money in the Bank, or maybe we get a fatal four-way.

United States Championship -- Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight: Knight is on the hunt for Paul's U.S. championship. The social media influencer has avoided or rejected Knight to date, but Knight finally got his attention after breaking into Paul's house and lounging in his pool. WWE has slowly built to this since prior to Clash at the Castle and will likely follow through at Money in the Bank.