On Saturday, WWE brings back one of its most exciting events as Money in the Bank heads to Toronto. As usual, two ladder matches highlight the show as one man and one woman will win a contract guaranteeing a shot at any title of their choosing at any time.

In addition to the ladder matches, the world heavyweight championship will be on the line as Damian Priest puts the belt up against Seth Rollins. If Priest wins, Rollins can't challenge him for the title again, while Priest must leave Judgment Day if he loses his title. The intercontinental title is also set to be defended with champion Sami Zayn facing red-hot Bron Breakker.

Finally, Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline will be in six-man tag team action against Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

Let's take a look at who the CBS Sports experts are picking to win in each match on Saturday's card.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 predictions

World Heavyweight Championship -- Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins

For as much as I've enjoyed Raw lately, there's one issue the show hasn't been able to get away from -- Damian Priest isn't interesting as the world champion. But I can still see a world where Priest finds a way to retain against Rollins, gets betrayed by Finn Balor and the rest of Judgement Day (something they've gone back to teasing after dropping the idea last year) and out walks McIntyre to cash in his briefcase. Pick: Damian Priest retains the title before Drew McIntyre cashes in his newly won Money in the Bank contract. -- Connor Casey

Similar to Connor, I think Priest retains the title despite being kind of a detriment to Raw overall currently. I don't think a McIntyre cash-in is coming, however. McIntyre vs. CM Punk is the money program heading toward SummerSlam and McIntyre winning the title would tie him to a match with Gunther instead, since Gunther is guaranteed a SummerSlam title shot for winning King of the Ring. Rollins coming back and immediately winning the title doesn't feel like an "earned" title transition, so look for Priest to retain and continue his muddy program with Judgment Day. Pick: Damian Priest retains the title. -- Brent Brookhouse (also Shakiel Mahjouri)

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match -- Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

McIntyre is headed into a high-profile feud with CM Punk that could be the biggest match on one of the promotion's keystone events, SummerSlam. He's also repeatedly been screwed out of the world title. He simply doesn't need the briefcase to justify his place in the marquee. Uso would benefit more. "Main Event" Jey gets great crowd reactions but his run near the top has been tepid. A win here is exactly what he needs to raise his reputation and keep him in the mix at a high level. Pick: Jey Uso wins. -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Credit where it's due, WWE loaded up the men's ladder match with a bunch of interesting options to hold this year's briefcase. But McIntyre's claim that he'll win the briefcase and cash-in that night to get the world title off of Damian Priest towers over everything else. Pick: Drew McIntyre wins -- Casey

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match -- Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark

Green's throwback diva act is entertaining and endearing but it has a ceiling. Green and Piper Niven worked a solid program with WWE women's champion Bayley and the briefcase is exactly what she needs for staying power on SmackDown. Runs with the briefcase have been painfully short for women on the roster. That's something the new regime will certainly remedy. Stratton is the obvious winner but she's a superstar in the making. A briefcase won't change that. Give Green a Carmella style run with the briefcase and let her be an annoying menace en route to a title run that she probably won't get without it. Pick: Chelsea Green wins -- Mahjouri

There are valid reasons for almost anyone in this match to win, but Stratton feels like a lock. This is the kind of match that gives her the chance to shine and sets her up to provide a new face at the front of the women's locker room. She'll get there whether she wins Money in the Bank or not, but this feels like the right time to pull the trigger and strap the rocket to her. Pick: Tiffany Stratton wins -- Brookhouse (also Casey)

Intercontinental Championship -- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

Breakker's sheer dominance over the division would kick into overdrive with a win over Zayn. I hope WWE pulls the trigger on the title change. Unfortunately, I can't shake the feeling the promotion will stick to their new ethos for long title reigns. That isn't necessarily a problem. Zayn is a great underdog champion and arguably the most over champion besides Cody Rhodes. Breakker's overconfidence, lack of experience and friction with a growing roster of superstars are all ways to have him lose while keeping him strong. Pick: Sami Zayn retains the title -- Mahjouri

Zayn is very over, which won't change win or lose. Breakker is also getting over at a rapid pace simply by being the kind of force you rarely see in WWE. Every title reign can't be a year-long run or those long runs stop feeling special, it's a very strange balancing act given we've had years in the past where it was an issue that titles changed too quickly, too often. Breakker's momentum shouldn't be broken here, especially considering that wrestlers like Zayn are better chasing titles than running with them. Pick: Bron Breakker wins the title -- Brookhouse (also Casey)

Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens & Randy Orton vs. The Bloodline

I still can't shake the feeling that WWE wants to run Rhodes vs. Orton at SummerSlam and this new version of The Bloodline is still very much in its rebuilding phase. So let Rhodes' team win here, have Orton hit an RKO afterward and let Solo & co. go off and do something else until either The Rock or Roman Reigns are back in the picture. Pick: Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton win -- Casey (also Brookhouse)

Signs point to Rhodes vs. Sikoa at SummerSlam. It's imperative Sikoa wins on Saturday to justify that booking. Sikoa has impossible shoes to fill as Roman Reigns' successor but adding Jacob Fatu to The Bloodline is a step in the right direction. Sikoa looked like an absolute killer against John Cena at Crown Jewel in 2023. WWE failed to capitalize on that moment but having Sikoa dominate at Money in the Bank is a good step towards recapturing that magic. Pick: The Bloodline wins -- Mahjouri