The Road to WrestleMania 40 officially begins at the Royal Rumble. 30 male and 30 female superstars will compete in their respective Rumble matches to determine two world title matches at WrestleMania in April.

The Royal Rumble quickly became a fan-favorite event and one of WWE's traditional "Big Four" pay-per-views after its debut in 1988. Superstars enter the match one by one in timed intervals to throw their opponents out of the ring. The sole survivor earns a one-way ticket to WrestleMania and a world title match of their choosing.

Two championship matches are currently in the works for this year's event as well. Roman Reigns will defend his undisputed WWE universal championship against the winner of an upcoming triple threat match between AJ Styles, LA Knight and Randy Orton. Logan Paul will make his first United States title defense against the winner of a tournament that has whittled down to Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Royal Rumble and take a glance at the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on Peacock on Jan. 27 with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET.

2024 WWE Royal Rumble matches

Men's Royal Rumble match: The winner of the titular 30-man match wins a world title shot of their choosing at WrestleMania 40. Two superstars begin the match. An elimination occurs when someone is tossed over the top rope and both feet hit the floor. Most wrestlers involved will be active roster members but expect a few surprises such as NXT call-ups, debuting superstars, returning legends or one-off appearances. Three superstars have so far announced their entry into Rumble: Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Women's Royal Rumble match: The women's Royal Rumble, which debuted in 2018, functions identically to its male counterpart. The winner of this 30-woman match can choose to pursue either the women's world championship or WWE women's title at WrestleMania. Three women so far have confirmed their participation with Bayley, Becky Lynch and Nia Jax all confirmed in the match.

Undisputed WWE universal championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. TBD: A triple threat match on the special New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown will determine Reigns challenger at the Rumble. Styles, Knight and Orton all have a bone to pick with The Bloodline but are unwilling to work together or wait their turn. SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis booked the match to determine who gets their first crack at revenge.

United States championship -- Logan Paul (c) vs. TBD: A single elimination tournament has been taking place on SmackDown over the last few weeks. The finals will produce the top contender for Paul's U.S. championship. Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes to qualify for the finals while Santos Escobar overcame Dragon Lee and Bobby Lashley. Paul will be present at the Jan. 5 episode of SmackDown to see which superstar he will make his first title defense against.

2024 WWE Royal Rumble predictions

World Heavyweight championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre: McIntyre is empty handed and he only has himself to blame for it. McIntyre showed Rollins mercy at Crown Jewel in November and let his ego consume him at WWE Day 1. It cost him the world title on both occasions. McIntyre is on a warpath and has given the fighting champion Rollins his toughest title defenses to date. It wouldn't be a surprise if he got one final crack at Rollins since the champ has cleared most of the field. There won't be many matches added to the card with the two Rumbles eating up so much time, but a Rollins title defense ranks among the most likely.