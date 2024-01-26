The 38th edition of WWE's Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Unlike many previous years, the Rumble approaches with numerous potential winners that would make sense as WrestleMania headliners.

While there are only four matches set for Saturday's event, all four of them are intriguing in their own way, with the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches as well as two championship bouts.

Undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns will also be in action when he defends his championship against LA Knight, AJ Styles and Randy Orton in a fatal four-way match. Also, Logan Paul will make the first defense of his United States championship when he takes on Kevin Owens.

It will be an exciting night of action as WrestleMania Season gets underway. Let's take a look at who the CBS Sports experts feel will emerge victorious when the Royal Rumble comes to Florida. The event streams live on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday with a kickoff show beginning one hour before.

2024 WWE Royal Rumble predictions

Men's Royal Rumble Match

As always, we enter the Rumble matches not knowing every participant in the match. We do, however, know who the most likely winners are, with Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and Gunther all emerging as the favorites in a deep field. While Rhodes winning, going on to WrestleMania and "finishing the story" by beating Roman Reigns makes sense, it's hard to imagine Punk not being the man pointing to the WrestleMania sign when the night ends. Punk's return was a massive headline and he's a natural WrestleMania headliner. One of Punk's biggest complaints about his first run with WWE was that he never got his "WrestleMania moment." WWE has a chance to correct that this year. CM Punk wins -- Brent Brookhouse (also Shakiel Mahjouri)



Women's Royal Rumble Match

Bayley feels like the right woman to get the win on Saturday. WWE has spent considerable time telling the story of Bayley slowly falling out with the group she founded, Damage CTRL. With Iyo Sky as WWE women's champion, Bayley could win the Rumble and choose to go after one of Damage CTRL's own, effectively splitting from the group and setting up a compelling story of her going against the entirety of her former stable. Bayley wins -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)



Undisputed WWE universal championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

There's not much question over whether Reigns will hold on to his title on Saturday. A reign as historic as his is not going to end in a somewhat random fatal four-way match just months before WrestleMania. The real question is, who will eat the pinfall? Given Styles and Orton have not been pay-per-view opponents for Reigns during his run as champion, it makes sense for them to remain fresh by not being pinned by the champion. Knight has already had his shot and came up short. It seems sensible for Reigns to retain his title by pinning Knight. Roman Reigns retains the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)



United States championship -- Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens

This might be the hardest match to call on the card even if it can only go two ways. Saturday marks Paul's first U.S. title defense since cheating Rey Mysterio out of the title in November. Paul parading around with a WWE title is a fantastic way to market the product to Paul's large social media audience. It's also hard to imagine Paul will fall short in his first title defense. On the other hand, WWE is sorely in need of active singles champions. Reigns and Paul aren't regular television performers and world champion Seth Rollins is nursing a knee injury. It might be wise to give the title to a top fan-favorite superstar like Owens. Ultimately, it feels too soon to end Paul's reign. Expect him to win via shenanigans in preparation for another appearance at WrestleMania. Logan Paul retains the title -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)