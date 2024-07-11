WWE SummerSlam continues its storied legacy as a cornerstone WWE event. Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland hosts the promotion's third-longest running pay-per-view on Aug. 3 and the card is shaping up nicely.

Two matches have been known for a long time: the world heavyweight championship and WWE women's championship matches. Gunther and Nia Jax won the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, respectively, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 25 to earn title shots for their brands' championships at SummerSlam. World heavyweight champ Damian Priest and WWE women's champ Bayley enter SummerSlam season as defending champions.

SummerSlam's biggest matches have not been formally announced but heavily teased. CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are on a collision course after Punk cost McIntyre world titles on three separate occasions after being legitimately injured during an exchange with McIntyre at the Royal Rumble in January. Signs also point to undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa and United States champ Logan Paul vs. LA Knight.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for WWE SummerSlam and take a glance at the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on Peacock on Aug. 3 with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET.

2024 WWE SummerSlam matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther: Gunther defeated Randy Orton in the King of the Ring tournament finals to solidify his world title shot at SummerSlam. Priest's run as world champion has been solid but he's yet to stand on his own feet. Priest defeated McIntyre at WrestleMania 40, Clash at the Castle and Money in the Bank but required assistance from Punk each time. Many expect record-setting former intercontinental champion Gunther to be crowned world champion at SummerSlam.

WWE Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax: Jax defeated darkhorse finalist Lyra Valkyria to be crowned Queen of the Ring. Jax hasn't been a pivotal presence on SmackDown since but her new alliance with Tiffany Stratton could give her an edge against fighting champion Bayley.

2024 WWE SummerSlam predictions

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa: Rhodes ended Roman Reigns' dominance at WrestleMania but he's far from done with The Bloodline. The Sikoa-led version of the faction upgraded dramatically with the addition of Jacob Fatu. The Bloodline defeated Rhodes, Orton and Kevin Owens in a six-man tag team match at Money in the Bank, giving Sikoa a reasonable claim to challenge Rhodes for the undisputed title at SummerSlam.

United States Championship -- Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight: There is no way WWE omits Paul from a PPV event in his hometown. Knight is the most logical challenge for Paul's U.S. title. Knight has been hunting Paul for months, broke into Paul's mansion to use his swimming pool and pinned Paul in a Money in the Bank qualifier match. Knight seems poised to win his first main roster title and elevate the U.S. championship in one fell swoop.

Women's World Championship -- Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley: Morgan has a real problem on her hands. Morgan's injury revenge tour was unintentionally authentic. Ripley was legitimately injured during a backstage brawl with Morgan, a story built on the legitimate injury Morgan previously suffered in a match with Ripley. Morgan subsequently captured the women's world title from Becky Lynch thanks to an assist from Dominik Mysterio. Morgan has been trying to woo Mysterio for weeks. That won't sit well with Ripley when "Mami" comes home.

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre: The most anticipated SummerSlam match is arguably the one without a title at stake. WWE have masterfully told the story of Punk and McIntyre. The Scotsman repeatedly mocked Punk's injury proneness after Punk was hurt in the ring with him at the Royal Rumble. Punk retaliated by ruining McIntyre's WrestleMania moment, Scotland homecoming, and Money in the Bank cash-in. McIntyre hospitalized Punk with a brutal assault in Chicago between Clash at the Castle and Money in the Bank, further adding to their blockbuster showdown in Cleveland.