We are mere days away from the biggest wrestling event of the year. WrestleMania is set for Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on April 6 and 7 and this year's event truly has some old school heat to it.

The Rock has returned to WWE programming as he has joined forces with The Bloodline to take on the team of Cody Rhodes and world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins. The Rock and universal champ Roman Reigns will battle Rhodes and Rollins in a tag team match that will headline Night 1 with major ramifications for Night 2.

Rhodes is set to take on Reigns in the main event of Night 2, but if he and Rollins are successful on Night 1, there will be no interference from The Bloodline in that match. But if The Bloodline wins, anything goes.

Elsewhere on the card, Rollins will defend his championship against Drew McIntyre. Women's world champion Rhea Ripley will defend her crown against Becky Lynch and Bayley will look to become a champion against when she faces her former faction teammate Iyo Sky for the WWE women's title.

There's plenty more on tap for the massive two-night event, so stay tuned to this page for updates throughout the week leading up to the show.

Let's get to it and look at what we know and what we think will happen at WrestleMania 40, which streams live on Peacock on April 6 and 7 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

2024 WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 matches

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. The Rock and Roman Reigns: One of the biggest matches in WrestleMania history is official. There are so many story threads in this tag team match. There is a world champion on each side of the field. Reigns will team up with his cousin, The Rock. Rhodes unites with the first great rival of his latest WWE run, Rollins. Then there's the long history between Reins and Rollins who started their main roster career together in The Shield. The outcome of the Night 1 main event will have implications on Night 2. If Rhodes and Rollins win, The Bloodline will be banned from ringside when Reigns and Rhodes go one-on-one for the undisputed title. If Rock and Reigns win, however, The Bloodline is free to interfere with Sunday's main event as they please.

2024 WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 matches

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes: For the second consecutive year, it's Reigns vs. Rhodes at WrestleMania. After winning the Royal Rumble again, Rhodes immediately made it clear he was coming for Reigns to "finish the story." That plan quickly was sidelined when Rhodes appeared to step aside on SmackDown and hand the Reigns match over to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Fan backlash to the idea of Rhodes' two-year-long story was strong and it appears that pushed WWE to pivot back to Rhodes getting his match with Reigns. At the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff, Reigns and Rock were celebrating their upcoming match, with Rock suddenly on good terms with Reigns. Rhodes interrupted, said he got to make the decision, not Reigns, and said he was coming after the Tribal Chief. It's worth keeping an eye on how The Rock factors into things as we move forward. The Rock announced on the March 8 episode of SmackDown that Rhodes will never again receive an undisputed WWE universal title shot if he loses to Reigns.

World Heavyweight Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre: McIntyre has been on fire of late, taking issue with anyone and everyone who questions his methods. Those methods have involved increasingly opportunistic behavior as he looks to become a world champion once again. McIntyre took advantage of yet another situation when an already-eliminated Logan Paul knocked out Randy Orton with brass knuckles in the Elimination Chamber, allowing McIntyre to score the pin and punch his ticket to a match with Rollins at WrestleMania.

2024 WWE WrestleMania 40 matches without a confirmed date



WWE Women's Championship -- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley: Bayley was the winner of this year's women's Royal Rumble. Now, she faces one of her former Damage CTRL teammates in Sky. Despite creating Damage CTRL, Bayley had been on the outs with the group for quite some time. While Bayley hinted at challenging Rhea Ripley for the women's world title, Nia Jax stepped in and scared her off, leading to Bayley challenging Sky and fighting off all of Damage CTRL.

Women's World Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch: Lynch has been battling confidence issues over the past few months, coming up short in big matches. That all changed when Lynch won the Elimination Chamber to earn her title shot. Ripley had to fend off a stiff challenge from Nia Jax at the Chamber event but pulled off the win in her home country.

Intercontinental Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn: Zayn shed his recent losing streak but he has a huge obstacle ahead of him. Zayn survived a six-superstar gauntlet on the March 11 episode of Raw to earn a title shot against Gunther. But Gunther, deep into a record-setting intercontinental title reign, looks like an insurmountable challenge for anyone. The two will go one-on-one at WrestleMania, both coming off tremendous showings at last year's tentpole event.

United States Championship -- Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens: Paul is going to have his hands full. The U.S. champion shunned SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis for failing to find him a WrestleMania opponent, so Aldis found him two. Paul will defend his title in a triple-threat match against Orton and Owens. The social media influencer has long had issues with Owens. Paul got on Orton's bad side after costing him a world title opportunity at WrestleMania by laying him out with brass knuckles at the Elimination Chamber.

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso: A match between the Uso twins has been a seemingly sure thing since Jey split from The Bloodline. They were the first two men in the ring at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania is a time for paying off big stories. It would be easy to get to this match by having Jimmy cost Jey the intercontinental title in a recently teased Jey Uso vs. Gunther match, allowing the two to become entangled as The Rock and Roman Reigns amp up the family aspects of The Bloodline story once again. Jey laid out the challenge to Jimmy on the March 11 episode of Raw and awaits an answer from his twin brother. Jimmy accepted the challenge in a heated promo on the following episode of SmackDown.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship -- Judgment Day (c) vs. #DIY vs. The New Day vs. Awesome Truth vs. TBA vs. TBA (Six-Pack Ladder match): The Judgement Day have their plates full. Raw general manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis announced a six-pack ladder match for the tag team titles at WrestleMania 40. Three Raw teams and two SmackDown teams will qualify for the match in the coming weeks. #DIY, The New Day and Awesome Truth all qualified for the match by winning matches on Raw. Legado del Fantasma and New Catch Republic advanced to the finals of the first SmackDown qualifier. Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller will determine the second qualifier finals.

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles: The rivalry between Knight and Styles has been simmering ever since Styles returned to action in December. Styles took issue with Knight's rise to stardom, which coincided with Styles' hiatus at the hands of The Bloodline. Styles accused Knight of stepping over his cold body and taking everything that he was entitled to. Styles cost Knight a world heavyweight title match at the Elimination Chamber. Knight has been on a manhunt ever since. Knight laid out the challenge to Styles on the March 15 episode of SmackDown. Styles accepted with a steel chair to the back.

2024 WWE WrestleMania 40 predictions

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) vs. BIanca Belair and Naomi: The seeds are planted for an unexpected tag team match. Naomi and Belair were in disagreement about feeling sorry for Bayley after Damage CTRL ditched her. Naomi attempted to rescue Bayley from a beatdown on the March 15 episode of SmackDown but was overwhelmed by the numbers. It looks like Belair will eventually aid Naomi now that she's involved in the Damage CTRL business. Don't be surprised if Jade Cargill gets involved at WrestleMania to even out Kai's presence ringside.