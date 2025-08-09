WWE better stabilize its cameras when Clash in Paris rolls through. The French crowd was so feverish at Backlash 2024 that WWE's cameras visibly shook on the broadcast. The company returns to France on Aug. 31 with John Cena on the card.

Cena's issues with Brock Lesnar will have to wait. Logan Paul stuck his nose where it didn't belong, sparking a feud with the 17-time world champion. Now, Paul gets a coveted slot on Cena's farewell tour before he retires at the end of the year.

Only one other match is confirmed for the pay-per-view. Women's world champion Naomi defends her title against Stephanie Vaquer, who won a battle royal at Evolution to earn her shot.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Clash in Paris and glance at the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on Peacock on Aug. 31 with the main card starting at approximately 2 p.m. ET.

2025 WWE Clash in Paris matches

John Cena vs. Logan Paul: Cena has unfinished business with Lesnar, but he must first tend to Paul. The social media star challenged Cena on his retirement tour before he and Drew McIntyre attacked the longtime hero. The sudden hostilities led Cena to accept Paul's challenge.

Women's World Championship -- Naomi (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer: Evolution and SummerSlam set the stage for this first-time match. Vaquer won a 20-woman battle royal to secure a women's world title match. Naomi successfully defended her title against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky at SummerSlam, clearing the way for this match.

2025 WWE Clash in Paris predictions

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre (c): Rhodes rescued Cena from Paul and McIntyre's blindside attack. That led to Cena and Rhodes defeating the villainous pair on the Aug. 8 episode of SmackDown. There aren't many viable challengers for Rhodes on SmackDown. McIntyre has momentum and heat with the champion. Plus, it makes sense to book more European talent in Paris.

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. LA Knight: World heavyweight champion Seth Rollins makes many enemies, but his opposition struggles to get along. It's not clear what direction WWE will go with Raw's main event scene, but booking a title eliminator between Rollins' three biggest threats makes sense.

Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella: Lynch and Bella confronted one another on the Aug. 4 episode of Raw. The women's intercontinental champ suckerpunched Bella, something the WWE Hall of Famer won't take lightly. Clash in Paris is closest destination for a blockbuster women's match between top stars from different generations.

Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black: WWE could demote this feud to the go-home episode of SmackDown, but they shouldn't. The Netherlands' Black is the type of superstar that hardcore fans rally behind. He'd get a great reaction in Paris. This could be an under-the-radar match of the night that elevates the winner to a title shot.