WWE's women take center stage. The women-exclusive WWE Evolution pay-per-view returns after a seven-year absence, featuring superstars from SmackDown, Raw and NXT.

Evolution takes place on Sunday, closing out a weekend preceded by Saturday Night's Main Event and NXT The Great American Bash. Seven matches are confirmed for Evolution, all with significant implications.

WrestleMania opponents Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley renew hostilities for the women's world championship. The WWE women's title scene welcomes the legendary Trish Stratus as a challenger for Tiffany Stratton. An NXT women's title match, WWE women's tag team title fatal four-way, and No. 1 contender's battle royal are also scheduled.

Plus, Naomi and Jade Cargill are set to meet once again, but this time under No Holds Barred rules. In addition to the bad blood already in between them, Bianca Belair will serve as the special guest referee to put the three former friends in one ring again. Naomi was the unknown assailant who took Cargill out of action when she and Belair were tag team champions and inserted herself into the fold.

Another interesting match is a triple threat for the women's intercontinental title between champion Becky Lynch, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Evolution and take a glance at the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on Peacock on July 13 with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET.

2025 WWE Evolution matches

Women's World Championship -- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley: Raw general manager Adam Pearce afforded Sky an opponent of her choice. Sky did not take the easy way out. The underdog champion invited Ripley, whom she beat at WrestleMania 41 in a triple threat with Bianca Belair, to a one-on-one duel.

WWE Women's Championship -- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus: Stratton wants to add a WWE Hall of Famer to her resume. Stratton and Stratus teamed together to beat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber. Now they stand across from each other in a WWE women's title match.

NXT Women's Championship -- Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace: Grace won a mini-tournament to earn her shot at Jayne. Grace pinned Lola Vice in the opening round before winning a fatal four-way final against Jaida Parker, Lash Legend and Izzi Dame.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships -- Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane & Asuka) vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria: Liv Morgan's shoulder injury jeopardized the WWE women's tag team titles, and likely impacted the broader Evolution card. Rodriguez begrudgingly welcomed Perez as one-half of the champions in Morgan's absence. Bliss and Flair qualified by beating B-Fab and Michin, and the Secret Hervice. The Kabuki Warriors, made up of Kairi Sane and Asuka will represent Raw while Sol Ruca and Zaria will represent NXT.

No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal -- Participants TBA: Pearce and SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis announced a battle royal. The winner will earn a title shot at Clash in Paris, though no specific title was specified.

Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria: Bayley and Valkyria have common ground in their hatred for Lynch, but their emotions have boiled over to problems with each other. Their title eliminator ended in a no-contest, leaving Lynch without a challenger. The clearest path forward is a three-way dance between the rivals.

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (No Holds Barred Match): Cargill and Naomi's issues go back a long way, to the point where Naomi was revealed to have been the woman who attacked Cargill as Cargill held the women's tag titles with Bianca Belair. Naomi, the women's Money in the Bank briefcase holder, attacked Cargill on a recent SmackDown, leading to a no holds barred match being set for the event.