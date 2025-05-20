Winning a WWE Money in the Bank ladder match can change a superstar's life. The briefcase holder is guaranteed a title match whenever they want. More than 80% of cash-ins have been successful, an alluring statistic to those competing on June 7.

Since 2017, two Money in the Bank ladder matches have occurred annually -- one men's and women's. Solo Sikoa is the sole qualifier for the men's match right now. Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley and Roxanne Perez all have secured their spots in the women's match.

No other matches have been confirmed for the Money in the Bank event. Undisputed WWE champion John Cena is advertised for the event, but WWE is keeping its cards close about his potential opponent. We know Cena will face R-Truth in a non-title match at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Money in the Bank and into the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on Peacock on June 7 with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET.

2025 WWE Money in the Bank matches

Solo Sikoa vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA (Men's Money in the Bank ladder match): Sikoa qualified for the ladder match by defeating Rey Fenix and Jimmy Uso. No other qualifier matches have been advertised, but likely contenders include Bron Breakker, LA Knight, Penta and Karrion Kross.

Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA (Women's Money in the Bank ladder match): Bliss, Ripley and Perez qualified by winning separate triple threat matches. Ripley defeated Kairi Sane and Zoey Stark; meanwhile, Perez beat Becky Lynch and Natalya. Bliss qualified a few days earlier by beating Chelsea Green and Michin.

2025 WWE 2025 predictions

Undisputed WWE Championship -- John Cena (c) vs. The Miz: Without time to sell a proper feud, WWE must rely on old grudges to book his next title defense. Cena vs. R-Truth's upcoming match seems intentionally placed as a segway to Money in the Bank. R-Truth and The Miz are former tag team champions who feuded with Cena in 2011. Cena and The Miz were chief rivals in the 2010s. The Miz famously defeated Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 27 with help from The Rock. It's odd considering Miz's current placement, but I wouldn't be surprised if WWE went this direction on short notice.

World Heavyweight Championship -- Jey Uso (c) vs. Seth Rollins: Rollins' Raw takeover isn't complete without the world heavyweight championship. Uso and Rollins will tangle again for the world title, but it's hard to pinpoint exactly when. This feud has many moving parts between Rollins, Uso, Sami Zayn and CM Punk.

Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins: Zayn vs. Rollins is another direction WWE could go. The company probably isn't keen on Uso or Rollins losing cleanly right now, and booking an indecisive finish too closely mirrors their recent title match on Raw. Rollins needs to keep his momentum high. Zayn's underdog character allows him to lose without damaging his trajectory. What's more, they'll deliver a fantastic pay-per-view match.

Penta vs. El Grande Americano (Mask vs. Mask match): A mask vs. mask match between Penta and El Grande Americano seems inevitable. Americano cost Penta the intercontinental title at Backlash and has a WrestleMania win over Fenix, Penta's brother. WWE may save this match for a later date, choosing to insert Penta into the Money in the Bank ladder match. We'll keep this prediction until the men's ladder match fills out.