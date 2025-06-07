Winning a WWE Money in the Bank ladder match can change a superstar's life. The briefcase holder is guaranteed a title match whenever they want. More than 80% of cash-ins have been successful, an alluring statistic for those competing on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The pair of matches could produce some incredible highlights this year with top stars in action, like Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Penta, Alexa Bliss and Rhea Ripley just to name a few. But be weary of outside interference as Rollins has plenty of backup to help make sure he reaches the top in the men's match with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker now working for him.

Elsewhere, one of the featured matches of the night pits the two men's world champions against each other in a tag team match. WWE champion John Cena is set to team with Logan Paul as the two take on world heavyweight champion Jey Uso and former WE champion Cody Rhodes. Cena spoiled Uso's title defense against Paul at Saturday Night's main event two weeks ago, which spurred Rhodes' return from a lengthy time away. Now, those four men are set to battle it out while seeds could be planted for potential showdowns at SummerSlam.

The only other match booked for Saturday night sees a rematch between friends turned rivals when Lyra Valkyria defends the women's intercontinental championship against Becky Lynch. The two first squared off at Backlash with Valkyria seemingly stealing a win away from Lynch with a rollup. Lynch then laid out Valkyria in the aftermath and has continued to attempt her takedown on the mic in recent weeks. Now, the two look to settle the score for good in Los Angeles.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Money in the Bank. The event streams live on Peacock on Saturday night with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Motor City Machine Guns detail WWE signing, missing out on WrestleMania 41 and incredible TLC match Shakiel Mahjouri

2025 WWE Money in the Bank matches

Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Seth Rollins vs. Andrade vs. El Grande Americano (Men's Money in the Bank ladder match): Sikoa qualified for the ladder match by defeating Rey Fenix and Jimmy Uso. Knight defeated Aleister Black and Shinsuke Nakamura to qualify. Rollins and Penta qualified the following week on Raw, with Rollins looking to use the Money in the Bank contract to help fulfill his "vision" of how WWE should look going forward. Andrade beat Carmelo Hayes and Jacob Fatu to become the penultimate entrant. American qualified after beating Styles and Punk, with no shortage of help from Rollins' faction.

Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer (Women's Money in the Bank ladder match): Bliss, Ripley and Perez qualified by winning separate triple threat matches. Ripley defeated Kairi Sane and Zoey Stark; meanwhile, Perez beat Becky Lynch and Natalya. Bliss qualified a few days earlier by beating Chelsea Green and Michin. NXT star Giulia joined the fray after beating Zelina Vega and Charlotte Flair. Naomi beat Jade Cargill and Nia Jax to secure the second-to-last spot. Vaquer secured the final spot by beating Ivy Nile and Liv Morgan.

Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. John Cena & Logan Paul: Cena's quest to "ruin wrestling" took a turn to include rooting for Paul to beat Uso and win the world heavyweight championship. Cena attempted to make that happen by interfering in the title match between the two but was fought off by a returning Rhodes, who helped Uso get the win over Paul. Rhodes then quickly pointed out that he had a partner and Cena had a partner, before throwing down the challenge for a tag match at Money in the Bank.

Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch: Lynch is getting a rematch after coming up short against Valkyria at Backlash. The issues between the two women aren't settled, with Lynch struggling to accept that Valkyria holds the edge in their career meetings and wanting to add one more accomplishment to her career in the form of the women's intercontinental championship.