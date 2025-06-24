WWE is back in Saudi Arabia this weekend for its latest PLE offering. Night of Champions takes place in Riyadh this year, but not every title will be on the line.

Instead, this year's event will focus more on the finals for the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments that have gone on throughout the month of June. Cody Rhodes is set to take on Randy Orton in the men's final while Jade Cargill is facing Asuka in the women's final. The winners of those matches will face their respective brand's world champion at SummerSlam.

There is already one major match official for the event, with John Cena defending the undisputed WWE championship against CM Punk. Cena has stated that he intends to retire as the "last real champion" in WWE, a plan which he says will "ruin wrestling." Punk, in a reversal of roles from their 2011 rivalry, is trying to stop Cena from leaving WWE with the title.

WWE news, rumors: Liv Morgan suffers apparent shoulder injury, Goldberg returns on Raw to confront Gunther Shakiel Mahjouri

Let's take a look at what we know, as well as what we expect to happen, for WWE Night of Champions.

2025 WWE Night of Champions matches

Undisputed WWE Championship -- John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk: While with AEW, Punk famously mocked WWE wrestlers for taking "blood money" to wrestle in Saudi Arabia. Now, Punk heads to Saudi as a headliner against one of his most iconic WWE rivals. Punk claimed that he isn't fighting "for the company" to take the title from Cena, but rather for the fans, who do not want to see Cena follow through on his claim that he will retire as champion and "ruin wrestling." Their 2011 Money in the Bank match is an iconic one in WWE history but with 14 more years of miles on their bodies, it will be interesting to see what they're able to deliver.

King of the Ring finals -- Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes: Orton secured a spot in the tournament finals by winning a fatal four-way in the opening round and overcoming Sami Zayn in the semifinals. Rhodes will stand opposite Orton after winning his semifinal match against Jey Uso.

Queen of the Ring finals -- Asuka vs. Jade Cargill: Asuka defeated Alexa Bliss in the Queen of the Ring semifinals, setting the stage for a showdown against Cargill, who defeated Roxanne Perez in her semifinal match. This is a big stage for Cargill, who has not had many singles matches in her WWE career and now is facing one of the best of the modern era.

United States Championship -- Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Solo Sikoa: Hurt feelings escalated to violence after Sikoa failed to mend things with his cousin. Fatu suggested Sikoa grew jealous after Fatu won the U.S. title. Fatu went directly to SmackDown management after their dust-up and secured a match at Night of Champions.

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Street Fight): Ripley's issues with Rodriguez date back to Rodriguez linking up with Liv Morgan and Judgment Day. Morgan suffered a legitimate injury during a recent episode of Raw and will be sidelined for several months, leaving the door open for Rodriguez to step in against Ripley in a match that should play to both of their strengths.

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross: Kross has played mind games with several different superstars in recent months, but recently has been focused on Zayn. Zayn, who came up short of making the King of the Ring finals recently had enough of Kross' talk and threw down a challenge for a match at Night of Champions.