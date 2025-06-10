WWE returns to Saudi Arabia on June 28 with Night of Champions. This year marks the second time Night of Champions has been held as a Saudi event.

There is already one major match official for the event, with John Cena defending the undisputed WWE championship against CM Punk. Cena has stated that he intends to retire as the "last real champion" in WWE, a plan which he says will "ruin wrestling." Punk, in a reversal of roles from their 2011 rivalry, is trying to stop Cena from leaving WWE with the title.

The tournament finals for King and Queen of the Ring will also take place at Night of Champions. Those tournaments began with the June 9 episode of Raw.

Historically, every championship is defended at Night of Champions, but WWE has somewhat moved away from that approach in recent years. With smaller Premium Live Event cards and two spots taken up by the King and Queen of the Ring matches, it's unlikely every WWE title will be on the line at the event.

Let's take a look at what we know, as well as what we expect to happen, for WWE Night of Champions.

2025 WWE Night of Champions matches

Undisputed WWE Championship -- John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk: While with AEW, Punk famously mocked WWE wrestlers for taking "blood money" to wrestle in Saudi Arabia. Now, Punk heads to Saudi as a headliner against one of his most iconic WWE rivals. Punk claimed that he isn't fighting "for the company" to take the title from Cena, but rather for the fans, who do not want to see Cena follow through on his claim that he will retire as champion and "ruin wrestling." Their 2011 Money in the Bank match is an iconic one in WWE history but with 14 more years of miles on their bodies, it will be interesting to see what they're able to deliver.

King of the Ring finals: The tournament for King of the Ring is ongoing, with Sami Zayn as the only man to have advanced to the semifinals. Three more fatal four-ways will be held to determine the other semifinalists, with the finals taking place at Night of Champions.

Queen of the Ring finals: As with the men, the tournament is ongoing. The first semifinalist is Roxanne Perez. The finals will take place at Night of Champions.

2025 WWE Night of Champions predictions

World Heavyweight Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Goldberg: WWE has been teasing this match forever, and since Gunther regained the title from Jey Uso on the Raw after Money in the Bank, the time is now to just get it over with. This may be personal bias speaking, but I'd rather get the match out of the way at Night of Champions than SummerSlam.

Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley: Lynch finally beat Lyra Valkyria to capture the belt. Her celebration on Raw was short-lived, however, because Bayley attacked her from behind. Lynch had attacked Bayley ahead of WrestleMania, knocking Bayley from the card and allowing Lynch to team with Valkyria to win the women's tag titles. Bayley is out for revenge, and while WWE could wait for Evolution for the match, they will likely want another women's match on the Night of Champions card.

Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight: The Raw vs. SmackDown theme might extend beyond the tournament matches. Rollins and Knight appear to be on a collision course after Money in the Bank. Knight attacked Bron Breakker during the latter's tournament match, seeking vengeance for Breakker's repeated attacks on Knight under Rollins' orders. Expect WWE to book this match at either Night of Champions or SummerSlam.