At the height of their legendary rivalry, John Cena and CM Punk represented two clashing ideologies among WWE fans. They tangle again, perhaps for the last time, at Night of Champions.

Punk's legendary 2011 "pipebomb" speech rocketed Punk to the top of the card. "The Voice of the Voiceless" echoed and mobilized fans disgruntled by the product, a product for which Cena was the poster boy. The feud pitting Punk against Cena and WWE management made Punk the industry's biggest star for a time. "The Summer of Punk" has come and gone, but his problems with Cena are alive. They compete for the undisputed WWE championship on Saturday.

The undisputed title will be a focal point throughout the night. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton meet in the King of the Ring finals. The winner challenges for the undisputed belt at SummerSlam. Elsewhere, Asuka and Jade Cargill battle to become Queen of the Ring. The winner earns a shot at their respective brands' women's champion in August.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Watch 2025 WWE Night of Champions

Date: June 27, 2025

Location: Kingdom Arena -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Watch live: Peacock

