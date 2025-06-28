2025 WWE Night of Champions start time, live stream, where to watch online, card, matches
All the information you need to watch the WWE Night of Champions live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
At the height of their legendary rivalry, John Cena and CM Punk represented two clashing ideologies among WWE fans. They tangle again, perhaps for the last time, at Night of Champions.
Punk's legendary 2011 "pipebomb" speech rocketed Punk to the top of the card. "The Voice of the Voiceless" echoed and mobilized fans disgruntled by the product, a product for which Cena was the poster boy. The feud pitting Punk against Cena and WWE management made Punk the industry's biggest star for a time. "The Summer of Punk" has come and gone, but his problems with Cena are alive. They compete for the undisputed WWE championship on Saturday.
The undisputed title will be a focal point throughout the night. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton meet in the King of the Ring finals. The winner challenges for the undisputed belt at SummerSlam. Elsewhere, Asuka and Jade Cargill battle to become Queen of the Ring. The winner earns a shot at their respective brands' women's champion in August.
Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.
Watch 2025 WWE Night of Champions
Date: June 27, 2025
Location: Kingdom Arena -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Start time: 1 p.m. ET
Watch live: Peacock
2025 WWE Night of Champions match card
- Undisputed WWE Championship -- John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk
- King of the Ring Tournament Final -- Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton
- Queen of the Ring Tournament Final -- Asuka vs. Jade Cargill
- United States Championship -- Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Solo Sikoa
- Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Street fight)
- Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross