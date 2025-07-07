Bill Goldberg's next victim will be his last. Goldberg ends his professional wrestling career 28 years after his debut, looking to add one last world title to his resume. Gunther vs. Goldberg headlines WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12.

Gunther's first defense of his second world title reign comes against a bona fide legend. Gunther and Goldberg first crossed paths at October's Bad Blood pay-per-view. Goldberg returns to Atlanta, the site of their first encounter and home base of World Championship Wrestling (WCW), for Goldberg's retirement match.

One other match is confirmed for Saturday Night's Main Event. Seth Rollins and LA Knight have been at odds since Money in the Bank. They collide in a bitter meeting on the same weekend as WWE Evolution.

2025 WWE Evolution card, date, matches, rumors, match card, start time, location, where to watch Shakiel Mahjouri

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Saturday Night's Main Event and take a glance at the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on Peacock on July 12 with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET.

2025 WWE Saturday Night's Main Event matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Goldberg: WWE planted the seeds for Gunther vs. Goldberg eight months ago. Gunther provoked Goldberg, who was seated ringside at Bad Blood. After defeating Jey Uso to regain the world title, Gunther turns his attention to his most experienced opponent. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, a former WCW and WWE world champion, wrestles for the first time since losing to Roman Reigns in 2022.

LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins: Knight is 0-3 in consecutive Money in the Bank matches. That undesirable distinction wouldn't be true if not for Rollins' associates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, interfering in the match. Knight is seething for revenge, desperate to beat the man who stopped him from ascending the mountain top.

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre: McIntyre returned from a one-month absence, sticking his nose in Orton and Cody Rhodes' conversation. Orton retorted with an RKO, setting up a match between them at Saturday Night's Main Event. It's McIntyre's first match since losing a steel cage match to Damian Priest at the last SNME.

2025 WWE Saturday Night's Main Event predictions

Intercontinental Championship -- Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles: A minor injury postponed Mysterio's title defense at Night of Champions. Styles is owed an intercontinental title shot, and Saturday Night's Main Event seems like an appropriate venue.