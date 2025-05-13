Saturday nights are heating up. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event returns for its fourth primetime special since being revived last year. This time, the world heavyweight title is on the line, plus CM Punk and Sami Zayn scrap with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

World heavyweight champion Jey Uso makes his second title defense at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida on May 24. After defeating Gunther at WrestleMania 41, Uso's first challenger is Logan Paul. Speaking of Gunther, the former world champ announced he'd face the winner of Uso vs. Paul on the June 9 WWE Raw.

The other match booked for SNME is arguably more anticipated than the world title match. Punk, Zayn, Rollins and Breakker have been embroiled in Raw's biggest feud. The fallout from WrestleMania Night 1's main event continues on May 24.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Saturday Night's Main Event and the crystal ball of what may come. The event airs live on NBC and Peacock with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET.

2025 WWE Saturday Night's Main Event matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul: Uso takes on all challengers. Paul called his shot after beating AJ Styles at WrestleMania, and Uso was happy to oblige. The two parties have gotten physical multiple times in the lead-up to their world title match. Awaiting the winner is "The Ring General" Gunther.

CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker: Heyman betrayed Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, creating a snowball effect of ramifications. Rollins, Breakker and Heyman are deadset on changing WWE's landscape. Punk and Zayn stand in their way. The two sides collide at Saturday Night's Main Event.

2025 WWE Saturday Night's Main Event predictions

Women's World Championship -- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley: Sky and Ripley have recently aligned, but make no mistake, Ripley wants her women's world title back. Sky and Ripley sided with each other to turn away the dual threat of NXT's Giulia and Roxanne Perez. The Sky-Ripley alliance won a terrific 30-minute main event on Raw. It stands to reason Ripley wants to resume her hunt to reclaim the belt.

WWE Tag Team Championships -- Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom): Former NXT tag team champions Fraxiom shocked everyone by defeating the Street Profits in a non-title match. Their success warrants a title shot down the line. Street Profits vs. Fraxiom doesn't scream pay-per-view match, though the action would certainly live up to that. If we don't get the match at Money in the Bank, it's a natural fit for Saturday Night's Main Event.

WWE Women's Championship -- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax: Stratton and Jax have a score to settle. The two had a significant alliance while Jax was champion, much of which involved Jax berating her partner. Stratton expertly used her Money in the Bank briefcase, cashing it on a wounded Jax. The rivalry didn't get a satisfying conclusion after their title rematch ended via disqualification. Jax defeated Jade Cargill to become No. 1 contender, setting up a rematch down the line.