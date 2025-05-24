Saturday nights are heating up. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event returns for its fourth primetime special since being revived last year. This time, the world heavyweight title is on the line, plus CM Punk and Sami Zayn scrap with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. John Cena is also in action as he takes on R-Truth.

World heavyweight champion Jey Uso makes his second title defense at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida on May 24. After defeating Gunther at WrestleMania 41, Uso's first challenger is Logan Paul. Speaking of Gunther, the former world champ announced he'd face the winner of Uso vs. Paul on the June 9 WWE Raw.

A tag team match booked for SNME is arguably more anticipated than the world title match. Punk, Zayn, Rollins and Breakker have been embroiled in Raw's biggest feud. The fallout from WrestleMania Night 1's main event continues on May 24.

One of the more intriguing matches on Saturday will be when the steel cage is lowered around the ring when Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre face off. The two have had an incredibly lengthy feud that many thought would end at WrestleMania with a Sin City Street Fight, but the two have continued to be at each other's throats, including brawling through the crowd and taking each other out of a fatal four-way match for the United States championship at Backlash. Now, they look to settle the score for good inside the steel structure.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Saturday Night's Main Event. The event airs live on NBC and Peacock with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET.

2025 WWE Saturday Night's Main Event matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul: Uso takes on all challengers. Paul called his shot after beating AJ Styles at WrestleMania, and Uso was happy to oblige. The two parties have gotten physical multiple times in the lead-up to their world title match. Awaiting the winner is "The Ring General" Gunther.

CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker: Heyman betrayed Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, creating a snowball effect of ramifications. Rollins, Breakker and Heyman are deadset on changing WWE's landscape. Punk and Zayn stand in their way. The two sides collide at Saturday Night's Main Event.

John Cena vs. R-Truth: Truth helped Cena retain the undisputed WWE championship against Randy Orton at Backlash. Despite the somewhat accidental assist, Cena put Truth through a table at the post-event press conference. Truth recently said that the Cena he sees these days is not the same as the Cena who was his "childhood hero" (a long-running gag throughout Truth's career). To fix this, Truth said that he is willing to beat sense into Cena to bring him back to reality.

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre (Steel Cage Match): Priest and McIntyre's lengthy rivalry should be coming to a close at Saturday Night's Main Event when they step into the steel cage. McIntyre won their "Sin City Street Fight" at WrestleMania 41, but things weren't resolved there. McIntyre has vowed to defeat Priest again, suggesting he was willing to be even more violent in the cage than during their street fight.