It's time for another primetime special for WWE. The promotion returns with its latest installment of Saturday Night's. Main Event this week with a loaded match card set to take place at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The card will feature three world champions and two of them defending their titles.

World heavyweight champion Jey Uso will take on social media star turned part time WWE superstar Logan Paul with the title on the line. The winner on Saturday night will have a date set with Gunther at a future episode of Raw to defend the crown after the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV in June.

A tag team match booked for SNME is arguably more anticipated than the world title match. CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker have been embroiled in Raw's biggest feud. The fallout from WrestleMania Night 1's main event continues as Punk and Zayn team up to take on the new faction of Rollins and Breakker.

One of the more intriguing matches on Saturday will be when the steel cage is lowered around the ring when Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre face off. The two have had an incredibly lengthy feud that many thought would end at WrestleMania with a Sin City Street Fight, but the two have continued to be at each other's throats, including brawling through the crowd and taking each other out of a fatal four-way match for the United States championship at Backlash. Now, they look to settle the score for good inside the steel structure.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Saturday Night's Main Event. The event airs live on NBC and Peacock with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET.

2025 WWE Saturday Night's Main Event matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul: Uso takes on all challengers. Paul called his shot after beating AJ Styles at WrestleMania, and Uso was happy to oblige. The two parties have gotten physical multiple times in the lead-up to their world title match. Awaiting the winner is "The Ring General" Gunther.

CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker: Heyman betrayed Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, creating a snowball effect of ramifications. Rollins, Breakker and Heyman are deadset on changing WWE's landscape. Punk and Zayn stand in their way. The two sides collide at Saturday Night's Main Event.

John Cena vs. R-Truth: Truth helped Cena retain the undisputed WWE championship against Randy Orton at Backlash. Despite the somewhat accidental assist, Cena put Truth through a table at the post-event press conference. Truth recently said that the Cena he sees these days is not the same as the Cena who was his "childhood hero" (a long-running gag throughout Truth's career). To fix this, Truth said that he is willing to beat sense into Cena to bring him back to reality.

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre (Steel Cage Match): Priest and McIntyre's lengthy rivalry should be coming to a close at Saturday Night's Main Event when they step into the steel cage. McIntyre won their "Sin City Street Fight" at WrestleMania 41, but things weren't resolved there. McIntyre has vowed to defeat Priest again, suggesting he was willing to be even more violent in the cage than during their street fight.

Women's United States Championship -- Zelina Vega (c) vs. Chelsea Green: Saturday Night Main Event's lone women's match has a title at stake. Vega shocked everyone by pinning Green to win the women's U.S. title. It marked Vega's first singles title win since signing with WWE eight years ago. Green, likely flanked by her Secret Hervice, wants her title back on Saturday.